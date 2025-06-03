The terms of the Eagles-49ers trade of Bryce Huff

The Eagles on Monday evening officially announced the Bryce Huff trade that we all learned about before the weekend.

The Eagles are trading Huff to the 49ers, pending a physical, for what they are calling a “2026 mid-round pick.”

What is that mid-round pick?

Well, it’s a conditional pick. It’s a fifth-round pick that can turn into a fourth-rounder if Huff is able to hit certain markers, according to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco.

The 49ers give up a fifth-round 2026 draft pick to the Eagles for DE Bryce Huff that could turn into a fourth-round pick if he hits certain markers, source confirms. @jjones9 was on it first. Those are the rounds 49ers can expect to land ‘26 compensatory picks. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) June 3, 2025

While we don’t yet know what marks Huff will have to reach for that pick to turn into a fourth-rounder, a conditional pick makes sense. Because the 2024 season was awful for Huff but he had a 10-sack season two years ago with the Jets. And now with the 49ers, Huff will be reunited with his former head coach Robert Saleh, who is again the defensive coordinator in San Francisco. Saleh knows how to use him.

After this trade, the Eagles are projected to have 13 picks in the 2026 draft. They definitely have 10 picks and are projected to get three compensatory picks from their losses in free agency back in March.

Here’s a look at their projected 2026 draft picks:

Round 1 (own pick)

Round 2 (own pick)

Round 3 (own pick)

Round 3 (from Jets)

Round 3 (projected comp pick)

Round 4 (own pick)

Round 4 (projected comp pick)

Round 5 (own pick)

*Round 5 (from 49ers)

Round 5 (from Texans)

Round 5 (from Falcons)

Round 5 (projected comp pick)

Round 7 (own pick)

*Could turn into a fourth-round pick