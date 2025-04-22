‘We can get so much better:' Cam Jurgens talks o-line after signing new deal

Lane Johnson is signed through 2027, Jordan Mailata and Landon Dickerson through 2028 and now Cam Jurgens through 2029.

The Eagles not only have the best offensive line in football, they’re the only NFL team with four offensive linemen signed through at least 2027.

This group – three Pro Bowlers and a 2nd-team All-Pro – was the heart of an Eagles team that went 14-3 and roared to a Super Bowl championship in February.

And they’re going to be together for a long time.

This is the payoff for losing guys like Josh Sweat, Milton Williams and Darius Slay. It allows you to keep your own young, ascending Pro Bowl players.

The Eagles did that with Dickerson last March, Mailata last April, Johnson last month and Jurgens on Monday.

Later Monday, Jurgens spoke to the Philly media on a Zoom call and said as remarkable as this offensive line’s performance was in 2024, they’re just getting started.

“I think we can get so much better together,” he said. “I feel like the culture was just so present right away when I got here, seeing (Jason) Kelce, Lane, Mailata, Isaac (Seumalo), and just watching them guys work, you could tell there's immediate culture in that line room and how they operate it.

“Everything is full speed, everything's 100 percent, and there's a standard there. And, you know, I'm just so blessed to be here and be part of that. And now I get that contract extension and I get to be a part my best foot forward and and work and do everything I can to be a leader for the guys coming in and being that role model that you know I had when I came in and I just feel like everybody in that room — whether you’re an old guy a young guy or somebody coming in — I feel like you just get better.

“It's just an environment and culture that's been built here for so long through Stout. It's just very infectious and I can't wait to keep working with those guys and passing that on down.”

Roseman has signed these four offensive linemen to contracts worth a total of $256 million over the past 13 months.

That’s a quarter of a billion dollars.

They’re worth it.

Right guard will be the final piece of the o-line puzzle, but based on Howie Roseman and Jeff Stoutland’s track record, it’s hard not to be confident.

Jurgens’ deal is worth a reported $68 million over four years with about $39 million guaranteed. His annual average of $17 million per year makes him the 2nd-highest-paid center in the league, behind only Chiefs All-Pro Creed Humphrey at $18 million per year.

“It feels kind of surreal,” Jurgens said. “I’ve been playing football for as long as I can remember and getting to a point like this, I mean, this is life changing. It's just crazy. I feel like I've been working at it for a while. Since I got drafted here, I guess I've been working towards this point and now that I'm finally here, I'm just so thrilled that I got lucky enough to get drafted here and now getting this deal done, I feel secure that I'm going to be here for a long time. It's wild to think that I'm finally here. You know, it's crazy.”

Jurgens made his first Pro Bowl last year in his first season replacing future Hall of Famer Jason Kelce, but his most impressive work came in the postseason, when he battled severe back pain to play at an extremely high level.

The injury got so bad it finally sidelined him for the NFC Championship Game against Washington. But when Dickerson, filling in at center, suffered a knee injury, Jurgens returned to the game and helped the Eagles reach their third Super Bowl in eight years.

A week after the Super Bowl, he underwent surgery to repair a disc issue that was causing nerve pain, and he said he already feels infinitely better.

“Honestly, I feel like a new man,” he said. “I'm sure a lot of people have dealt with that before, and it's not fun. But when you're going through the playoffs, I'm not really concerned about me, I'm kind of concerned about what I can do to help the team and do everything I can to win.

“It sucked. It sucked, just getting through it. I think the worst was leading up to that NFC Championship game. But it feels good knowing I can look back on that and just be like, ‘It was all worth it,’ you know? But when you're playing for a team, you're going to lay everything on the line for them. Everybody's dealing with stuff. Landon was dealing with stuff. And everybody on the team has something going on.

"And you never want to make your deal bigger than anybody else's. You're a football player. That's what we sign up for. And that's what it takes. You get a Super Bowl ring, you're going to have that to show for the rest of your life. And I don't care what I had to go through to get to a certain point. All I know is everything was worth it.”