Eagles find yet another pupil for Stoutland University in 6th round

The Eagles will have a full 2025 class for Stoutland University.

For the third time on Day 3, the Eagles have selected an offensive lineman. With pick No. 207 overall in the sixth round, the Eagles selected Texas offensive tackle Cameron Williams.

Williams is the third offensive lineman selected by the Eagles on Saturday after interior lineman Drew Kendall in the fifth round (No. 168) and tackle Myles Hinton earlier in the sixth (191). This is also back-to-back tackles for the Birds.

Williams, 21, is a raw prospect with a ton of upside. He’s 6-foot-6, 317 pounds with arms that are nearly 35 inches and a wingspan of 85 inches. His hands are also massive at 11 3/8 inches, putting him in the 98th percentile.

Williams is far from a finished product and committed a ton of penalties (18 times in 16 starts, per The Athletic) at Texas.

He’s the type of toosly prospect worth a late-round pick to turn over to veteran offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland.

And taking Williams in the sixth round presented great value. Based on Arif Hasan’s consensus draft board, Williams was the No. 92 player in this class. Both NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein and The Athletic’s Dane Brugler had Williams graded as a fourth-round pick.

After being a reserve for his first two years at Texas, Williams was the full-time starter at right tackle in 2024. He has just 16 college starts under his belt.

Despite his inexperience, Williams elected to forgo his senior season and enter the draft. That might not have been the best decision because those Day 2 projections didn’t pan out.

Here’s what Zierlein wrote about Williams:

“Williams’ blend of desirable physical traits but subpar bend and foot quickness make him a tougher pro projection. The technique will likely need a full year of work to help mitigate the aforementioned deficiencies and allow his traits to speak more loudly. He has the potential to impose his size on lesser opponents, but more skilled combatants will have the upper hand. Williams is more mauler than a mover in the run game, while his protection consistency should improve with more work. Experience should bring out his upside, but his ceiling could be an average starting right tackle.”