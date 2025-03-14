Eagles replacing 2-time Super Bowl champion long snapper

The Eagles are signing veteran long snapper Charley Hughlett to a one-year deal, his agent Brett Tessler confirmed on Friday morning.

That means the Eagles are moving on from long-time long snapper Rick Lovato, who had been with the team since the end of the 2016 season.

Hughlett, 34, played 10 years with the Cleveland Browns. He played in 152 games over the last decade in Cleveland and had been a multiple-time team captain but was released last month. Hughlett played in just five games last season after suffering a ribs injury. He finished his Browns career ranked 15th on the franchise games played list.

Browns GM Andrew Berry released this statement after Hughlett’s release:

"This is a bittersweet transaction for our organization because we hate separating from a valued and long-tenured player for our team. However, it also gives us the opportunity to express sincere gratitude and appreciation for all Charley has done for the Browns on and off the field. Charley's career is a story of perseverance, work ethic and self-belief. He's a special individual who we will welcome home as a Cleveland Brown after his career is complete."

Hughlett’s one-year deal with the Eagles is worth $1.422 million, according to KPRC’s Aaron Wilson.

The Eagles are making this switch at long snapper after Lovato’s contract expired. He’s currently a free agent.

During his eight-plus years with the Eagles, Lovato played in 135 games and was a Pro Bowler in 2019. He was the long snapper in Super Bowl LII, Super Bowl LVII and Super Bowl LIX and will leave Philly with two rings. After moving on from Lovato (and with Brandon Graham's future up in the air), the only remaining players on the roster from Super Bowl LII are Lane Johnson and Jake Elliott.

The Eagles bring back Elliott and punter Braden Mann for the 2025 season but they will have a new long snapper with them in the operation.

