Trending
C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Eagles fans react to shocking C.J. Gardner-Johnson trade

Is this real? It doesn't feel real.

By Brooke Destra

NBC Universal, Inc.

Eagles fans are sitting in complete shock.

Heck, all football fans are.

The new league year for the NFL is still one day away but Eagles general manager, Howie Roseman, made a move Tuesday morning that sent all jaws in the tri-state area a one-way ticket to the floor.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

C.J. Garnder-Johnson is being traded to the Houston Texans in a blockbuster move that is sending offensive guard, Kenyon Green, to the Eagles.

Gardner-Johnson returned to the Eagles last offseason in free agency on a three-year deal. He spent the previous season with the Lions.

In Philly, many fans saw the starting safety as the heart and soul of the Eagles' defense. He brought an energy to that side of the ball that was sorely missing in 2023.

It's always "trust in Howie" this time of year … but right now, this is a clear head-scratcher for many:

Philadelphia Eagles

Find the latest Philadelphia Eagles news, highlights, analysis and more with NBC Sports Philadelphia.

NFL Free Agency 3 hours ago

Eagles trade C.J. Gardner-Johnson to Texans in blockbuster move

C.J. Gardner-Johnson 2 hours ago

Five things to know about Kenyon Green, the newest Eagle

At least we'll always have Super Bowl LIX.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts: 
Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSSWatch on YouTube

This article tagged under:

C.J. Gardner-JohnsonEagles newsEagles blogNFL Free Agency
Share
Dashboard
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us