Eagles fans react to shocking C.J. Gardner-Johnson trade

Eagles fans are sitting in complete shock.

Heck, all football fans are.

The new league year for the NFL is still one day away but Eagles general manager, Howie Roseman, made a move Tuesday morning that sent all jaws in the tri-state area a one-way ticket to the floor.

C.J. Garnder-Johnson is being traded to the Houston Texans in a blockbuster move that is sending offensive guard, Kenyon Green, to the Eagles.

Gardner-Johnson returned to the Eagles last offseason in free agency on a three-year deal. He spent the previous season with the Lions.

In Philly, many fans saw the starting safety as the heart and soul of the Eagles' defense. He brought an energy to that side of the ball that was sorely missing in 2023.

It's always "trust in Howie" this time of year … but right now, this is a clear head-scratcher for many:

THEY DID WHAT?? — kos (@kostancaaa__) March 11, 2025

I was so happy last year when we got him back and now he’s gone again man this hurts my heart — CJ 🦅💜 (@BSTeGz) March 11, 2025

my jaw is still dropped. I don’t initially like the trade, but you have to think that there’s good reason to trade them away again at least that’s what i’m gonna tell myself for now! — syl (@sylvanakell) March 11, 2025

I am confused by this one…



CJGJ brought a whole level that was missing to the defensive side of the ball & changed it completely… I’ll always be a fan of the dude & will be rooting for him in Houston.



Still scratching my head a bit, but still have my full trust in Howie https://t.co/0HdhEZOdT3 — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) March 11, 2025

I just fell to my knees at work — Morgan (@mocliffff) March 11, 2025

I’ve refreshed 10 times to make sure this was a real account. Holy smokes man https://t.co/FtMD5IB23s — Bleeding Green Nation (@BleedingGreen) March 11, 2025

I swore I wasn't going to freak out this off-season but CJGJ?! Come on Howie. You better have a damn good replacement in mind. — Clint Nickle (@C_Nick84) March 11, 2025

Why would y’all trade away CJGJ!?!? Y’all remember what happened last time we traded him?? I trust Howie but damn 😔😔 — Chris Balandran (@chrisba24) March 11, 2025

Imma miss you bro 💔 pic.twitter.com/z2wRXyadZK — Eagles Scout room 🦅 (@Birds_DBroom) March 11, 2025

At least we'll always have Super Bowl LIX.

I love you Philly, we forever champions 🦅 — C.J. Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) March 11, 2025

