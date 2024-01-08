Commanders reportedly request to interview Eagles assistant GM

The Eagles might lose another high-ranking member of their front office this offseason.

The Josh Harris-led Commanders have requested to interview Eagles assistant general manager Alec Halaby for their head of football operations position, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.

The #Commanders requested an interview with #Eagles assistant GM Alec Halaby for their head of football operations job, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 8, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Halaby was promoted to Eagles assistant general manager in 2022 after spending six seasons as the team’s vice president of football operations. In the Eagles’ current front office power structure, Halaby and former VP of football operations and compliance Jon Ferrari both have an assistant GM title under longtime GM Howie Roseman.

After first joining the Eagles in 2007 as an intern, Halaby has climbed the ranks in the Eagles’ front office and had been gaining traction as a potential future GM candidate. While Halaby got his start in the analytics world — with an unusual background — he also works with pro and college scouts, the salary cap department, sports performance and a bunch of different areas.

His work in analytics, though, is how Halaby made a name for himself despite some early resistance in the organization.

In September, Halaby met with reporters for a rare interview about his job responsibilities and path in the NFL.

Just last year, the Eagles lost some key members of their front office: Ian Cunningham to the Bears, Brandon Brown to the Giants, Catherine Raiche to the Browns and Andy Weidl to the Steelers.

At the NFL owners meetings this past spring, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie praised Roseman for his ability to develop employees in the front office.

“Those assistant GMs became GMs because they are so well-trained,” Lurie said Tuesday. “And they’re not just trained on scouting, they’re not just trained on analytics, they’re not just trained on football ops in certain ways.

“The reason it was brought up at one of the meetings today – and I think Howie was asked to speak on it in front of all the owners – was he and the organization train these people, they’re talented to begin with, but they have multiple responsibilities. They get access to everything.

“They’re not just, ‘Here’s the scout.’ That scout needs to understand at some point how to use resources, why we do certain things, why the salary cap management takes place the way it is, what’s the difference between the analysis on film and the analysis on data and how that collaborates and works together. It’s a culture of curiosity and information and instinct."

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube