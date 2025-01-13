The Cowboys will have a new coach for 2025 season

After five seasons and three playoff appearances, the Cowboys and head coach Mike McCarthy are reportedly parting ways.

McCarthy, 61, coached the 2024 season on a lame duck year and the two sides were not able to reach a new contract, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.

While many Eagles fans will see it as a negative that McCarthy is leaving Dallas, it seems that Jerry Jones was at least interested in retaining the head coach. According to Pelissero, the Cowboys and McCarthy had “positive” contract discussions last week but couldn’t reach an agreement. With McCarthy’s contract set to expire on Tuesday, both sides are expected to move on.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is now the longest-tenured head coach in the NFC East:

2025 - ??? (Cowboys)

2024 - Dan Quinn (Commanders)

2022 - Brian Daboll (Giants)

2021 - Nick Sirianni (Eagles)

During his five years in Dallas, McCarthy led the Cowboys to an 49-35 record and the Cowboys made the playoffs in 2021, 2022 and 2023. But the Cowboys were bounced in the wild card round in 2023 and 2021 and lost in the divisional round in 2022. The Cowboys were 1-3 in the playoffs under McCarthy.

In 2024, the Cowboys finished with a 7-10 record, coming in third place in the NFC East, ahead of just the Giants, who decided to retain head coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen.

Pelissero reported that McCarthy is expected to draw interest elsewhere. Recently, the Cowboys blocked an interview request from the Chicago Bears but now the Bears will be free to pursue the veteran coach.

The Cowboys will need to conduct a coaching search of their own.

The Eagles swept the Cowboys in their two games in 2024 — they won 34-6 and 41-7 — for the first time since the 2011 season but finished with a 5-5 record against McCarthy over his five-year run in Dallas.

