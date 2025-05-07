Running it back with Dallas Goedert was always best option for Eagles

For a lot of the offseason, the Eagles talked about Dallas Goedert like he was all but gone. But on Wednesday, we learned that Goedert is staying in 2025.

That was always the best outcome.

Because we can talk about salary and contracts and health and age but let’s just simplify everything for a moment: The Eagles are better with Goedert than without him.

And this is a team that will have a legitimate chance to repeat as Super Bowl champions in 2025.

The Eagles added a couple of lower-level veteran tight ends in free agency but didn’t draft Goedert’s replacement and didn’t have anyone really ready to step up full-time into the TE1 role. For a team with serious Super Bowl aspirations again, that just wasn’t going to cut it. That spot is too important and Goedert is too vital to let that happen. So give some credit to both sides for figuring out a way to make this work for this season.

With Goedert expected to stay in Philly for 2025, the Eagles will return 10 of 11 starters on offense from a team that scored 95 points combined in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl.

Here’s a look at the Eagles’ projected offensive starters entering 2025:

QB: Jalen Hurts

RB: Saquon Barkley

TE: Dallas Goedert

WR: A.J. Brown

WR: DeVonta Smith

WR: Jahan Dotson

LT: Jordan Mailata

LG: Landon Dickerson

C: Cam Jurgens

RG: Tyler Steen

RT: Lane Johnson

The only position that has changed for 2025 is at right guard. Mekhi Becton left on a two-year, $20 million deal to join the Chargers. For now, we have Tyler Steen plugged into that right guard spot. Steen lost that job to Becton in training camp last summer but still played over 300 offensive snaps last year and filled in admirably when there were injuries.

It could perhaps be Kenyon Green or Matt Pryor or maybe even a Day 3 rookie at right guard if Steen can’t cut it. Either way, that spot will likely be the weakest on the offense again. But this is still one of the best offensive lines in the NFL to go along with one of the best collections of skill position players in the league.

The Eagles will also have a new offensive coordinator in 2025 after Kellen Moore left to be the Saints’ head coach. But there’s some continuity after the Eagles promoted passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo to that position. Patullo has been with Nick Sirianni for his entire tenure as Eagles head coach.

While the Eagles’ offense finished off the playoffs with a bang, it probably didn’t even live up to its potential at times during the 2024 regular season. The Birds ended up with the No. 8 overall offense in the NFL in 2024; 2nd in rushing and 29th in passing.

The great thing about Goedert as a dual-threat tight end is that he can have a positive effect on the offense even if he’s not catching passes. His ability as a blocker in the run game shouldn’t go unnoticed.

Of course, there were serious questions about whether or not the Eagles’ passing game was going to be good enough to flip the switch when the run-first attack wasn’t working. They answered that question emphatically during Super Bowl LIX. While the Eagles’ defense was undoubtedly the story of that blowout win, the offense still put up 33 points in the 40-22 win and out-gained the Chiefs 345-275.

While he missed seven games in the regular season in 2024, Goedert proved himself again in the playoffs. He was the Eagles’ leading receiver in their four playoff games with 17 catches for 215 yards and a touchdown. Goedert now has the most receptions and the second-most receiving yards in Eagles playoff history.

Eventually, the Eagles are going to have to figure out how to replace Goedert but they can rest easy knowing they have their TE1 back for this season.

The Eagles had to make plenty of tough decisions this offseason for the sake of the long-term wellbeing of the roster. But figuring out how to bring back Goedert in 2025 is a win-now move for a team ready to defend its Super Bowl title.