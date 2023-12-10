Dallas Goedert officially making return vs. Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas — Eagles star tight end Dallas Goedert is officially active against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

Goedert, 28, has missed the last three games with a forearm fracture that needed surgery. He suffered the injury before the bye week against the Cowboys and was never put on IR. He’ll return against the Cowboys and should give the Eagles’ offense a boost in the pass game and run game.

All 53 players on the Eagles’ roster were healthy coming into this weekend and were expected to play. That included Goedert and cornerback Darius Slay, who was a non-participant the first two days of the week with a “resting player/knee” designation.

Here’s a look at the Eagles’ inactives for this game:

QB Tanner McKee

RB Rashaad Penny

OL Sua Opeta

DT Moro Ojomo

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

Just like last week, the Eagles did not elevate any players from the practice squad for this game. It’ll be interesting to see how the Eagles make up for the loss of Christian Elliss on special teams. Elliss has played more special teams snaps this season than any other Eagle. But the Eagles waived Elliss earlier this week and were unable to get him through waivers to their practice squad. He was claimed by the Patriots.

The Eagles waived Elliss to create a roster spot for Shaq Leonard, who will make his Eagles debut on Sunday, wearing No. 53. Expect the former All-Pro to be a part of a linebacker rotation with Zach Cunningham (who returns from a hamstring injury) and Nicholas Morrow.

The Eagles (10-2) have lost their last five games at AT&T Stadium and they haven’t swept the Cowboys since 2011. But they have a chance to win a huge game on Sunday after an embarrassing loss to the 49ers at home.

With a win on Sunday, the Eagles also have a chance to clinch a playoff berth in four different ways:

1. Eagles win + Seattle loss or tie

2. Eagles win + Rams loss or tie

3. Eagles win + Packers loss or tie + Vikings loss or tie

4. Eagles win + Packers loss or tie + Lions loss or tie