Dallas Goedert details advice Eagles got from Peyton Manning

As the Eagles get set to defend their Super Bowl title in 2025, one of the biggest themes inside the building has been the idea of sustained success.

On the latest Takeoff with John Clark podcast, star tight end Dallas Goedert explained that the Eagles’ leadership council got a chance to speak with Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning on the topic this offseason.

According to Goedert, about 10-15 players met with Manning via Zoom from the draft room inside the NovaCare Complex.

What was the big takeaway from Manning?

“I would just say that it takes the work every day and you have to find little nuances,” Goedert said to Clark. “One thing I found was interesting was he would make fake quotes and put them in the locker room because nobody was saying that they were bad or they could beat them so he put, ‘(my receiver) can’t get off of press’ and he’d put that in his receiver’s locker. ‘Are you serious? He said that?’ And it’s just finding different ways to keep yourself motivated when the negative isn’t coming at you.”

Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion and even though he didn’t win them back-to-back (he won in 2006 with the Colts and 2015 with the Broncos), Manning’s teams were always in the mix. He went to the playoffs in 15 of his 17 healthy NFL seasons.

In addition to the meeting with Manning, Goedert said Jalen Hurts relayed what he learned from his conversations with Michael Jordan.

“As a team, we’re all hungry to get back and we know that it’s not just going to be given to us,” Goedert said. “It’s going to be even harder than it was last year because we are defending it. We just need to find ways to stay hungry, stay fresh and keep putting the pedal to the metal.”

Goedert, 30, spoke with Clark for an extended podcast interview about plenty of topics, including his restructured contract, the new-look offense in 2025 and his personal story with plaque psoriasis.

This season will be Goedert’s eighth in the NFL and with the Eagles. While there was a chance to move on this offseason, Goedert told Clark that if he had to bet on himself with a one-year deal anywhere, he’d rather it be in Philly. With the Eagles, Goedert already has a high level of trust with his coaches and teammates and he knows they have a good roster that should be able to contend.

Check out the full interview with Goedert: