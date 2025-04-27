Did the draft change Dallas Goedert's status with Eagles?

There were 16 tight ends drafted throughout the three days of the 2025 NFL Draft and the Eagles, despite making 10 selections, didn’t end up with one.

Did that do anything to change the situation between the Eagles and Dallas Goedert?

GM Howie Roseman was asked that question on Saturday night.

“Dallas is part of the team as we speak,” Roseman said. “Obviously, as we go forward, we're going to continue to address things on this team and right now nothing further.”

If you haven’t been paying attention, the situation between Goedert and the Eagles is seemingly very unsettled as the veteran tight end enters the final year of his contract. And when Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni spoke at the NFL owners meetings last month, they were both non-committal about Goedert’s future with the team.

Goedert, 30, has been a really productive player for the Eagles but he has also struggled to stay healthy. On top of that, his deal is out of guaranteed money and he is set to earn around $15 million in 2025. The Eagles would presumably want Goedert to agree to a pay cut to facilitate a return. Earlier this offseason, the Eagles were listening to offers for their former second-round pick.

Roseman on Saturday night was asked if there’s a path for Goedert to return to the Eagles in 2025.

“Dallas is a heck of a player – a heck of a player, a heck of a person,” Roseman said. “Certainly don't want to do anything publicly where we're discussing anyone's business, but I have so much respect for him. Been to two Super Bowls together and obviously would love him on this team. You always love having Dallas on this team, but we're not there right now on any of that. But, love Dallas Goedert.”

Even if the Eagles entered this draft knowing Goedert would definitely be back for the 2025 season, it still would have made sense to draft a tight end. Because not only is Goedert entering the final year of his deal but he’s over 30 now and has struggled to play a full season. He’s now significantly older than Zach Ertz was when the Eagles used a second-round pick on Goedert.

The other tight ends on the Eagles roster are Grant Calcaterra, E.J. Jenkins, Harrison Bryant, Kylen Granson, Cameron Latu and Nick Muse. If Goedert isn’t on the team in 2025, that group might not be good enough.

Six different tight ends — Colston Loveland, Tyler Warren, Mason Taylor, Terrance Ferguson, Elijah Arroyo and Harold Fannin Jr. — went in the first three rounds this year and then 10 came off the board on Day 3.

Were the Eagles surprised they didn’t draft a tight end?

“Just trying to be as true as we could to the board,” Roseman said. “Every time that we had the opportunity to pick, we were looking at the board and really trying to reflect what that worked to put those grades in really should be reflected in the outcome, so we didn't want to kind of drop down at some points. There were some points where it was close, but it was never at the time we were selecting the best player.”