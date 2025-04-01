Where do Eagles stand with Dallas Goedert ahead of 2025 season?

PALM BEACH, Fla. — We’re well into the 2025 offseason and it’s still unclear if tight end Dallas Goedert is going to be with the Eagles this season.

At the NFL’s annual meetings, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was asked for an update on the Goedert situation and he didn’t really have one. But he was notably non-committal about Goedert's future.

“There’s no update,” Roseman said. “Obviously, Dallas has been a tremendous player and person for us. We have a tremendous respect for him in both those regards as a player and a person. The opportunities that we got into free agency with Harrison Bryant and (Kylen) Granson were just opportunities we felt were good for our football team. And certainly Dallas is a unique player. Really, that's kind of where we stand on that.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

OK, so where exactly do the Eagles stand with Goedert?

Here’s what we know: Earlier this offseason, several reports surfaced that Goedert’s name has been on the trade block. That has since been confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia by multiple league sources. This is an offseason in which the Eagles have already made several tough decisions with their eyes on long-term roster-building; trading Goedert would be yet another tough one to make.

I know what you’re asking: Why would the Eagles trade a productive player like Goedert?

Well, Goedert is 30 now and even though he has been a huge piece of the Eagles’ offense, he has struggled to stay healthy, missing significant time in recent seasons. He was productive again in 2024, including the playoffs, but played just 10 games in the regular season.

And, as always, follow the money. As it stands, Goedert’s contract isn’t ideal for either side and that makes it feel like some sort of solution will need to be reached at some point before the 2025 season starts.

Goedert is entering the final year of his deal, which has run out of guaranteed money — not good for Goedert. Meanwhile, he’s set to get paid over $15 million in 2025, including an option bonus of $13.995 million, a base salary of $1.255 million and a workout bonus of $250,000. Not good for the Eagles.

If you’ve been paying attention to the Eagles’ offseason, paying an aging player over $15 million doesn’t exactly jibe with the rest of their moves. If Goedert returns to the Eagles this season, he would likely need to agree to some sort of pay cut and there we likely have the impasse.

While Goedert is owed over $15 million, his cap hit in 2025 is just over $11.8 million. With this current deal, if he gets traded before June 1, his cap hit would balloon to over $21 million in dead money, according to OverTheCap. If he gets traded after June 1, the Eagles would actually save around $4 million in cap space.

If nothing else, testing the trade market with Goedert should give both sides a better understanding of his value to the rest of the league.

The other significant problem is that the Eagles don’t really have a perfect replacement for Goedert in-house. They still have former sixth-round pick Grant Calcaterra, who filled in admirably when Goedert missed time in 2024. But Calcaterra isn’t the same type of dual-threat that Goedert is. The Eagles also signed Bryant and Granson as free agents. They have differing skills but neither are the caliber of player Goedert has been in his career.

Then there’s the draft later this month. This is considered to be a strong crop of tight ends and the Eagles could find Goedert’s successor in an early round.

Until then, though, we wait. With months to go before the start of the 2025 season, there doesn’t seem to be any hard deadline in place for a resolution.