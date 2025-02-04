Dan Orlovsky's latest tired take on Jalen Hurts

NEW ORLEANS — Get ready for another absolutely tired take in Eagles land about Jalen Hurts.

One that is absurd to think is happening the week of the Super Bowl.

You know, the Super Bowl Hurts is about to play in? The second one he's reached in three seasons?

On ESPN's First Take Tuesday, Dan Orlovsky brought up the exhausted quarterback conversation and where Hurts lands.

"I don't think there's anything that Jalen can do to be in the conversation with (Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen) as players," Orlovsky said.

"The Super Bowl elevates the perception of him but talent-wise I don't think Jalen is ever going to be into that group."

A group that he's gone 3-0 against, by the way. And those wins have held some of the the most impressive performances from Hurts in the regular season.

Nov. 26, 2023 vs. Bills: Eagles OT win, 37-34

Hurts: 18/31 completions, 200 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, 65 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Allen: 29/51 completions, 339 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, 81 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Oct. 27, 2024 at Bengals: Eagles win, 37-17

Hurts: 16/20 completions, 236 passing yards, one passing touchdown, 37 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Burrow: 26/37 completions, 234 passing yards, one passing touchdown and 15 rushing yards.

Dec. 1, 2024 at Ravens: Eagles win, 24-19

Hurts: 11/19 completions, 118 passing yards, one passing touchdown, 29 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.

Jackson: 23/26 completions, 237 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and 79 rushing yards.

Every single quarterback stat line above is a good one — but Hurts' success against other great quarterbacks is never brought into question during these takes.

3-0.

Hurts has often been labeled a game manager, due to a decreased passing game. After an 8-0 run coming since the Week 5 bye earlier in the season, Hurts was asked about the label.

"I just think it's a term," he said. "Everybody can be called that depending on the day but the reality is, everyone that plays a position is asked to manage a game to an extent.

"So it's the quarterback's job to go out there and do what he's asked to do. Execute, play clean football and initiate the plays that are called."

Doing just that has gotten his team to the biggest stage in the NFL — twice. That doubles the amount of times the other three quarterbacks have seen the Super Bowl combined.

He's clearly doing something right. Sometimes it's okay to just acknowledge that.

