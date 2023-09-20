D'Andre Swift named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after huge game vs. Vikings

For the first time in his career, D’Andre Swift has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Swift, in his second game as an Eagle, rushed for a career-high 175 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles’ 34-28 win over the Vikings at the Linc Thursday night. In the opener in New England, he had only two touches and three rushing yards.

His previous career high was 144 rushing yards on opening day last year against the Eagles at Ford Field. Swift had four 100-yard rushing games in his three seasons with the Lions.

Swift’s 175 yards are 13th-most in Eagles history and most since LeSean McCoy’s club-record 217 against the Lions in the snow at the Linc in 2013.

The only backs with more yards in a game in Eagles history are McCoy three times, Steve Van Buren, Timmy Brown and Wilbert Montgomery twice each, and Duce Staley, Bryce Brown and Swede Hanson once each.

His 175 yards are most by any NFL player since Josh Jacobs of the Raiders ran for 229 yards against the Seahawks in an overtime win in Seattle in Week 12 last year. He also recorded the most rushing yards against the Vikings in 32 years – since Barry Sanders had 220 in a 1991 game at the MetroDome.

Even though he only had three rushing yards in the opener, Swift ranks third in the NFL in rushing yards so far this year behind the 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey (268) and rookie Bijan Robinson of the Falcons (178).

Swift’s 175 yards are most by an Eagles player who wasn’t drafted by the Eagles since Timmy Brown had 180 against the Cards in 1965 at Busch Stadium.

Swift is the second Eagle in two weeks to receive one of the NFL’s weekly awards. Jake Elliott was NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after going 4-for-4 on field goal attempts in the season opener against the Patriots.

The last Eagles running back to receive the NFC Offensive Player of the Week was Boston Scott after he had 138 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns in a 34-17 win over the Giants at the Meadowlands in 2019.

Other Eagles running backs to receive the Offensive Player of the Week award since its inception in 1984: Herschel Walker in 1992, Charlie Garner in 1994, Ricky Watters once in 1996 and once in 1997, Duce Staley in 2000, Brian Westbrook once in 2007 and once in 2008, McCoy once in 2011 and once in 2013, and Darren Sproles twice in 2014.