The NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles land back at The Linc Thursday night for the home opener against the Vikings.

But, before the Birds take the field, fans are getting fired up with a free pep rally at the Comcast Plaza at 17th Street and JFK Boulevard in Center City Wednesday. Comcast, NBC10, NBC Sports Philadelphia and Telemundo 62 are hosting the event.

The Home Opener Pep Rally featuring giveaways, games, Eagles Cheerleaders and some Birds' alumni takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Make sure you're "always game day ready" by coming out to check out the fun.

