Eagles 2023 roster cuts: Tracking the roster moves to 53

The Eagles have until 4 p.m. on Tuesday to cut their roster from 90 to 53 players.

This won’t be the final 53-man roster. But it’s a starting point. Many of the players who are cut will end up on the 16-man practice squad.

We’ll be tracking all the cuts here:

TE Tyree Jackson: The 6-foot-7 former college quarterback has been an intriguing prospect for years now but he won’t make the initial 53-man roster, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. It appears that the Eagles will run back the tight end trio of Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra for another season.

TE Dan Arnold: The Eagles are waiving the veteran tight end, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Arnold is a veteran but he was buried on the depth chart and didn’t do enough to separate this summer.

