Eagles 2024 roster cuts: Tracking the roster moves to 53

The Eagles have to have their roster to 53 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. Tracking all the moves here.

By Dave Zangaro

The Eagles have until 4 p.m. on Tuesday to cut their roster from 91 players to 53.

This won’t be their final 53-man roster, but it’s where they have to start. Plenty of the players released before the deadline will end up on the 16-man practice squad.

We’ll be tracking the moves as they come in:

Released

OL Max Scharping: The Eagles signed Scharping in June to bolster their offensive line depth. He played in 79 games with 33 starts for the Texans and Bengals from 2019-23. Scharping played mostly tackle and guard this summer but didn't crack the 53-man roster. He was one of several OL veterans in camp. (Aaron Wilson)

Waived

WR Austin Watkins: Watkins, 26, has spent time with other NFL clubs before but was pretty deep on the Eagles’ depth chart all summer. (Andrew DiCecco)

WR Griffin Hebert: Despite a nice showing in the final preseason game, Hebert was always a longshot to make the roster. (Andrew DiCecco)

DE Tarron Jackson: The former sixth-round pick has been around for a long time but hasn't played in a regular season game since 2022. He had a decent summer but was buried on the edge rusher depth chart. (Andrew DiCecco)

