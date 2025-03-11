Eagles' 2025 draft picks set after compensatory picks awarded

The Eagles were not awarded any compensatory picks for the 2025 NFL Draft after their 2024 offseason. Those comp picks will come next year.

In the 2024 offseason, the Eagles signed way more big-time free agents than they lost. But after the NFL awarded compensatory picks on Tuesday evening, the full draft order for next month is set for now.

Here are the Eagles’ eight picks:

Round 1-32

Round 2-64

Round 3-96

Round 4-134

Round 5-161 (from Texans)

Round 5-164 (from Browns through Lions)

Round 5-165 (from Commanders)

Round 5-168

The NFL announced the full order, which does not yet have the Eagles with pick No. 164. That’s because the trade of Kenny Pickett to the Browns cannot become official until the new league year starts at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 12.

.@NFL Announces 35 Compensatory Draft Choices to 15 Clubs: https://t.co/jRSoEuPimz



For the 2025 NFL Draft Round-By-Round Order, click here: https://t.co/e8Vgyw3h2G — NFL345 (@NFL345) March 11, 2025

The league annually awards 32 comp picks based on its net loss formula. This year, the league also awarded three comp picks to the 49ers, Rams and Lions based on a CBA agreement to promote equal employment opportunities, incentivizing clubs to develop and promote minority candidates for GM and head coaching jobs.

While the Eagles didn’t get any comp picks for this year’s draft because they were active in free agency last offseason, they are expected to get some for the 2026 draft.

The Eagles have already lost Milton Williams, Josh Sweat and Isaiah Rodgers in free agency. While the number of comp picks is capped, the Eagles are projected to get back third-, fourth- and sixth-round picks, respectively, for those losses in next year’s draft, per OverTheCap. The Eagles could also get one for Mekhi Becton if he signs a qualifying contract elsewhere.

