Eagles 2025 most important list: Jahan Dotson

Over the next few weeks leading up to training camp, we’ll be counting down the top 25 most important Eagles for the 2025 season.

25. Andrew Mukuba

24. Jahan Dotson

The Eagles are probably going to need more out of Jahan Dotson in his second year in Philadelphia.

And there are some reasons to think they’re going to get it.

Late last summer, Eagles GM Howie Roseman realized the Eagles needed a legitimate No. 3 receiver and pulled off a trade to bring in Dotson from Washington. But it was already August and that didn’t leave Dotson a ton of time to work with Jalen Hurts and get integrated into the offense. And if there’s one thing we’ve learned about Hurts during his time as the Eagles’ starting quarterback, it’s that he needs to be able to fully trust his receivers.

On top of that, the Eagles ran the ball more than any other team in the NFL in 2024. And when they did pass the ball, it was obviously going to A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert first. That didn’t leave much left for Dotson.

In fact, based on the numbers, Dotson was the least productive receiver in the NFL last season. Dotson played 674 offensive snaps in the 2024 regular season and had just 19 catches for 216 yards. There were 67 receivers in the NFL last season who played at least 600 snaps and Dotson ranked dead last among them in receptions and yards.

The good news is that Dotson didn’t drop a single pass last season and he did make plays when the ball came his way. In the playoffs, he had 3 catches for 53 yards and a touchdown. He nearly had another touchdown in Super Bowl LIX but that call in the first quarter was overturned. Dotson was eventually ruled down at the 1 and Hurts punched in the touchdown on the next play. But the play to Dotson helped open up the game and the Eagles went on to crush the Chiefs.

“For me, it was just being ready,” Dotson said after the Super Bowl. “Whenever that moment was going to come, I didn’t know. I’ve worked so hard to be ready for those moments. It’s not that it all worked out and paid off. It’s kind of like I know what I’m capable of. I put the work in. Whenever my opportunity is called upon, I know I’m going to make a play. It wasn’t anything like a shock to me. It was just going out there and doing what I do. That’s what I do. I make plays and I’m capable of doing that for the team.”

Part of what made Dotson so enticing to the Eagles last summer was that he had two years remaining on his rookie deal. So trading for him last August wasn’t just about the 2024 season; it was about 2025 as well.

This spring, Hurts got a ton of time working with Dotson because Brown and Smith weren’t on the field as much. That time between those two is extremely valuable.

“We all know the season can go any type of way and so just making sure you can have a foundation of some sort with everyone is important,” Hurts said. “And I’ve always had the conversation with Coach (Kevin) Patullo of who’s available matters, but ultimately it’s about how we put them in a position to do what we’re gonna do. I gotta go execute it. We gotta go make it work regardless.”

It’s worth noting that both Brown and Smith missed some time with injuries during the 2024 season. If either were to miss time again, then Dotson would probably become a bigger part of the offense. But even if the Eagles’ impressive 1-2 punch at receiver stays healthy, the WR3 job is still an important one. And Dotson seems like he’s in a better position to be more productive in Year 2.