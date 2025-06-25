Eagles 2025 most important list: Kelee Ringo

Over the next few weeks leading up to training camp, we’ll be counting down the top 25 most important Eagles for the 2025 season.

25. Andrew Mukuba

24. Jahan Dotson

23. Tanner McKee

22. Tyler Steen

21. Azeez Ojulari

20. Moro Ojomo

As he enters Year 3 of his career, there’s a huge opportunity in front of Kelee Ringo.

Is he ready for it?

“Kelee’s been ready,” safety Reed Blankenship said. “He’s a great player, great athlete.”

Ringo, who will turn 23 soon, was a fourth-round pick out of Georgia back in 2023. After garnering first-round buzz during that pre-draft process, Ringo slid and the Eagles traded up to the early portion of Day 3 to grab him.

As a rookie, Ringo got some playing time in a disappointing season. He started 4 games and played just under 200 defensive snaps, showing some promise in a defense that looked lost by the end. But in 2024, Ringo was pushed down the depth chart after the additions of Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean and Isaiah Rodgers and didn’t play nearly as much in Year 2.

But with the departures of Darius Slay and Rodgers, Ringo could take over as the outside cornerback opposite of Mitchell. First, though, Ringo will need to beat out veteran Adoree’ Jackson (here on a one-year deal) for that job in training camp.

Even Jackson is impressed by Ringo.

“What stands out most about Kelee is that he is a freak of nature,” Adoree’ Jackson said during OTAs. “Just his tangibles. Being that tall, being able to have speed, his movements.”

Ringo is 6-foot-2, 207 pounds and ran a sub-4.40 in the 40-yard dash coming out of Georgia. That’s freakish stuff. And Ringo has been putting those attributes on full display on special teams, where he became one of the best gunners in the NFL in 2024 and a Pro Bowl alternate.

But now it’s time for the Eagles to see if Ringo’s athleticism will translate to defense.

To his credit, Ringo isn’t trying to survive on that athleticism alone.

“Talent only takes you so far,” Ringo said this spring. “Coming into the league and seeing that talent, of course, can definitely help you to get places where you want to go. But taking that next step of focusing on your technique. From little things like stretching, I learned the playbook. All different things that can help you get an edge over all besides just your talent. That’s the main thing I’ve been focusing on right now.”

Based on the way the Eagles were lining up in the spring, Mitchell is expected to be their starting left cornerback. And perhaps DeJean will line up as the right cornerback in the base package and bump inside on sub packages. But that will still leave about 85% of the Eagles’ defensive snaps for either Ringo or Jackson as the other outside cornerback.

Because of Ringo’s age and ceiling, the Eagles are probably hoping he wins this job. If he does, he could be a long-term option as a starter in Philly.