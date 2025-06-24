Eagles 2025 most important list: Moro Ojomo

Over the next few weeks leading up to training camp, we’ll be counting down the top 25 most important Eagles for the 2025 season.

25. Andrew Mukuba

24. Jahan Dotson

23. Tanner McKee

22. Tyler Steen

21. Azeez Ojulari

20. Moro Ojomo

A former seventh-round pick, defensive tackle Moro Ojomo is in line for a much bigger role in 2025.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Ojomo, 23, was taken with the No. 249 overall pick back in 2023 and definitely improved year-over-year. As a rookie, Ojomo played in just eight games and had just three combined tackles on defense on just 68 defensive snaps.

But during the Super Bowl season, Ojomo played in every game and totaled 388 snaps — the same exact amount as former No. 13 overall pick Jordan Davis.

And he got better as the year went on. In the playoffs, Ojomo played the third-most snaps of the Eagles’ defensive tackles behind just Jalen Carter and Milton Williams. In the divisional round against the Rams, Ojomo picked up the first sack in his career.

While the Carter sack later in the game will always be remembered, Ojomo’s sack was also in the fourth quarter. His sack on first down with just 6:18 left in the game led to a three-and-out and Saquon Barkley scored on a 78-yard touchdown to put the Eagles up 28-15 on the ensuing drive.

“Mo has really done a nice job with the snaps he's got over the last few months,” Vic Fangio said during the playoffs. “We have total confidence in him when we're in there. Nothing changes. He's got some athleticism. He seems to show up.”

Not only did Ojomo’s sack finally come in the playoffs but he was more disruptive in the postseason too. In 17 regular season games, Ojomo had 23 pressures (9.1% pressure rate). His pressure rate rose to 10.9% in the playoffs.

The Eagles are hoping that Ojomo is just scratching the surface in the NFL and will continue his growth. After Milton Williams left on a mega deal to join the New England Patriots this offseason, the Eagles will have to replace 500 snaps. Ojomo figures to be a big part of that.

For a seventh-round pick, Ojomo is already looking like a major steal. Of the 42 players taken in the 2023 seventh-round, just four have played in more games. And just two — Jaylon Jones and Carrington Valentine — have played more defensive snaps. And this is all before an expected jump in playing time for Ojomo in 2025.

It might seem like a lot to put on the plate of a former seventh-round draft pick with one career sack to his name, but the Eagles have done well to develop young players and there’s a reasonable expectation that Ojomo’s best football is still ahead of him.

“I just wanted to constantly improve,” Ojomo said during the playoffs. “I think one of the things I pride myself on is getting better every single year. I feel like that’s been since I was in junior high. That was the plan.”