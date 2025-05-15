Eagles' 2025 schedule highlighted by a ton of national games

As the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Eagles will kick off the 2025 NFL season with their home opener against the Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 4.

But now we know the rest of the schedule.

It should be no surprise that the defending Super Bowl champs have a ton of primetime games this season and play on seemingly every day of the week in front of a national audience.

Here’s a closer look with the full schedule at the bottom:

• The Eagles have five primetime games scheduled in 2025 — in addition to a couple more on national TV. They are coming off another Super Bowl title but have been a big draw for national audiences for years. In fact, since 2000, the Eagles are tied for second in the NFL in primetime games:

Cowboys: 117

Eagles: 109

Packers: 109

Steelers: 104

Giants: 99

Patriots: 97

Broncos: 95

Bears: 88

Colts: 87

Ravens: 85

If you’re wondering, the Jaguars have had the fewest in the NFL during this span with just 36 primetime games.

• As the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Eagles will kick off the 2025 NFL season when they host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 4 at the Linc. They’ll raise the banner in front of their biggest division rival. And then in Week 2, with a few extra days of rest, they’ll travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs in a rematch of Super Bowl LIX. The Eagles beat the Chiefs 40-22 in the Super Bowl in February. The Chiefs will be in São Paulo, Brazil, in Week 1.

• The NFL has backloaded a couple of really important division games. The Eagles and Commanders won’t play each other until Week 16 but will face off two times in three weeks. The Week 16 game is a Saturday game at Washington and Week 18 will be in Philly at the Linc. These two teams finished 1-2 in the NFC East last year and faced off in the NFC Championship Game; the Eagles easily defeated the Commanders 55-23 to advance to Super Bowl LIX.

There’s a chance that those two games decide the division but there’s also the risk that Week 18 ends up being meaningless for one or both teams. The meat in that Commanders sandwich is a tough game against the Bills in Buffalo in late December — weather could be a factor.

• The Eagles are hosting the Bears on Black Friday, making this the second year in a row they will play a Friday game. They opened their season in Brazil against the Packers on a Friday in 2024. Before last season, the Eagles hadn’t played a game on a Friday since 1960 and now they’re doing it in back-to-back seasons.

• The Eagles will play two of the best teams in the NFC in back-to-back weeks in Weeks 10 and 11 coming off their Week 9 bye. They face the Packers in Green Bay on Monday Night Football and will fly home to prepare to host the Lions on a short week.

• Based on 2024 win totals, the Eagles have the fourth-toughest schedule in the NFL this season. Their opponents had a winning percentage of .561 in 2024, going 162-127. They will play 11 of their 17 games against a 2024 playoff team.

Of course, using last year’s win totals isn’t always the best way to gauge strength of schedule. But based on projected win totals, the Eagles’ schedule is still the fourth-toughest in the NFL, according to SharpFootball.

• After a really early Week 5 bye in 2024, the Eagles’ bye week in 2025 is Week 9. That early bye week helped the Eagles regroup after a 2-2 start last season but they will welcome a mid-season bye this year.

• A weird schedule quirk: This is the first time the Eagles don’t have back-to-back home games in a season since 2008.

• The Eagles will travel a total of 15,924 miles this year, according to Bill Speros of Bookies.com. That ranks 22nd in the NFL. The Eagles traveled over 22,000 miles in 2024 thanks in large part to their Brazil trip.

NFL 2025-26 MILES TRAVELED



The 32 NFL teams will cover a total of 625,947 miles this season, averaging 19,561 per team, and 2,301 per trip. 6 NFL teams will travel more miles than it takes to go around the world.



Here’s the full 2025 schedule:

$Week 1 — vs. Cowboys on Sept. 4 at 8:20 p.m. on NBC10/Peacock

Week 2 — at Chiefs on Sept. 14 at 4:25 p.m. on FOX

Week 3 — vs. Rams on Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. on FOX

Week 4 — at Buccaneers on Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. on FOX

Week 5 — vs. Broncos on Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. on CBS

$Week 6 — at Giants on Oct. 9 at 8:15 p.m. on Prime Video

Week 7 — at Vikings on Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. on FOX

Week 8 — vs. Giants on Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. on FOX

Week 9 — BYE WEEK

#Week 10 — at Packers on Nov. 10 at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

*Week 11 — vs. Lions on Nov. 16 at 8:20 p.m. on NBC10

Week 12 — at Cowboys on Nov. 23 at 4:25 p.m. on FOX

^Week 13 — vs. Bears on Nov. 28 at 3 p.m. on Prime Video

#Week 14 — at Chargers on Dec. 8 at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

Week 15 — vs. Raiders on Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. on FOX

%Week 16 — at Commanders on Dec. 20 at 4:30 p.m. or 8 p.m. on FOX

Week 17 — at Bills on Dec. 28 at 4:25 p.m. on FOX

Week 18 — vs. Commanders, date TBD

* Sunday Night Football

# Monday Night Football

$ Thursday Night Football

% Saturday game

^ Friday game

Preseason schedule:

Week 1: vs. Bengals on Aug. 7 at 7:30 p.m. on NBC10

Week 2: vs. Browns on Aug. 16 at 1 p.m. on NBC10

Week 3: at Jets on Aug. 22 at 7:30 p.m. on NBC10