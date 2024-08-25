Eagles' 53-man roster projection ahead of 2024 final cuts

The Eagles had 16 training camp practices and three preseason games so it’s time to make some tough decisions.

The 90-man roster must be trimmed to 53 players by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline.

Here’s my final 53-man roster projection for 2024:

Quarterback (3): Jalen Hurts, Kenny Pickett, Tanner McKee

These three have never really been in question. You can certainly argue if McKee has outplayed Pickett and deserves to be the No. 2. If Hurts stays healthy, we might never really get to see this tested. But all three should be on the roster.

Out: Will Grier

Running back (3): Saquon Barkley, Kenny Gainwell, Will Shipley

Could the Eagles elect to keep one of their bigger-body running backs? Maybe. But none of them have really separated from the group and the Eagles will definitely keep these top three. Barkley is going to be the bell cow but Gainwell and Shipley will have roles.

Out: Tyrion Davis-Price, Kendall Milton, Lew Nichols

Receiver (6): A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, Britain Covey, Johnny Wilson, Ainias Smith

The Eagles finally found their third receiver when they traded for Dotson on Thursday. That was bad news for the other veterans trying to make the team. Smith was a tricky one because he struggled for most of the summer but he finished strong and you know Howie Roseman really doesn’t want to cut a fifth-round pick.

Out: Austin Watkins, Jacob Harris, Griffin Hebert, Parris Campbell, John Ross, Joseph Ngata

Tight end (3): Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra, E.J. Jenkins

The Eagles could opt to keep just the top two tight ends and then scour the waiver wire for their third. It seems like Jack Stoll might shake free from the Giants, so that’s certainly a possibility. But Jenkins has been the third-best tight end on the team all summer and he deserves a roster spot so even if the Eagles don’t give it to him, I will.

Out: Kevin Foelsch, Armani Rogers, Albert Okwuegbunam

Offensive line (9): Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Mekhi Becton, Lane Johnson, Tyler Steen, Fred Johnson, Trevor Keegan, Dylan McMahon

It wasn’t easy to figure out the back end of the roster on the offensive line this year. A guy like Brett Toth or Darian Kinnard or even Nick Gates could possibly make the team. But I don’t think they need to be on the 53. The Eagles can probably get a couple of them to the practice squad.

Out: Max Scharping, Jason Poe, Nick Gates, Brett Toth, Gottlieb Ayedze, Laekin Vakalahi, Darian Kinnard, Matt Hennessy, Anim Dankwah

Defensive tackle (5): Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu, Moro Ojomo

These five feel pretty safe and the top three are locks. It was tough to cut Thomas Booker IV. He had a really good training camp and preseason and maybe he deserves to make it on merit but he was one of my final cuts. If the Eagles want a prototypical nose tackle backup, P.J. Mustipher has a shot but I don’t think they really need that.

Out: Thomas Booker, P.J. Mustipher, Gabe Hall

Edge (6): Josh Sweat, Bryce Huff, Brandon Graham, Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Patrick Johnson

The top five are locks. Even if Hunt isn’t ready to contribute in a major way on defense as a rookie, he was a third-round pick and looked good this summer. The sixth spot goes to Johnson, who earned his place this summer to make the roster for his fourth straight year. Johnson flashes on defense and is a great special teamer.

Out: Tarron Jackson, Terrell Lewis, Julian Okwara

Linebacker (5): Devin White, Nakobe Dean, Zack Baun, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Ben VanSumeren

Even with a really good final preseason game, I still have Oren Burks as the odd man out. The top four feel very safe and Ben VanSumeren had a good summer, played well in the preseason and is younger than Burks. He makes the team as a major special teams contributor.

Out: Oren Burks, Brandon Smith

Cornerback (6): Darius Slay, Quinyon Mitchell, Isaiah Rodgers, Kelee Ringo, Cooper DeJean, Eli Ricks

The Eagles could cut Ricks but it just doesn’t make sense to me to get rid of a young and promising cornerback even if the numbers make it tough. The difficult part here is keeping Ricks over Josh Jobe, who has been a dynamic gunner. But if Rodgers ends up being the other outside corner, then that frees up Ringo to be the top gunner on the punt team.

Out: Zech McPhearson, Josh Jobe, Parry Nickerson, Shon Stephens

Safety (4): C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Reed Blankenship, Avonte Maddox, Tristin McCollum

This is a position where the Eagles have been light all summer. The top two are starters and Maddox was basically a full-time safety by the end of camp. He’s worth keeping for his versatility. McCollum was one of the last guys on the roster. He had a better summer than the other backup safeties and can help on special teams. Caden Sterns was never healthy, so he’s a good candidate for IR. Sydney Brown will likely start the season on PUP. James Bradberry didn’t play in the final preseason game; some took that as a sign that he made the roster but I don’t see it that way. I don’t think he’ll be on the team.

PUP: Sydney Brown

Out: James Bradberry, Andre’ Sam, Caden Sterns

Specialists (3): Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, Rick Lovato

The Eagles made sure to lock up all their specialists this offseason. These three work really well together. I don’t see the Eagles playing that game this year with Lovato where they cut him to save a space and bring him back.

