Eagles 53-man roster projection before 2024 training camp

As the Eagles get ready to begin training camp next week, it’s time for another 53-man roster projection.

This year, the NFL deadline to cut the roster to 53 players is at 4 p.m. on Aug. 27. Before then, the Eagles will have a bunch of training camp practices, a joint practice with the Patriots and three preseason games.

So things will change.

But here’s a good starting point: The latest 53-man roster projection.

Quarterback (3): Jalen Hurts, Kenny Pickett, Tanner McKee

These three seem firmly entrenched. Some folks might wonder if McKee can compete for the No. 2 job but that seems unlikely. They still view him as a developmental quarterback and Pickett has starting experience. The Eagles could gamble and try to cut McKee and then keep bringing him up from the practice squad as the emergency QB thanks to a rule that allows for unlimited elevations for the emergency QB. But the Eagles have invested time in McKee and it makes more sense to protect him from getting poached.

Out: Will Grier

Running back (3): Saquon Barkley, Kenny Gainwell, Will Shipley

Barkley, Gainwell and Shipley are locks. The question is whether or not the Eagles will elect to keep a fourth as they have in recent years. But if one of the other running backs is able to make this roster, they’re going to need to have an outstanding summer. For now, we have the Birds sticking with three and another one or two on the practice squad.

Out: Tyrion Davis-Price, Lew Nichols II, Kendall Milton

Receiver (6): A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Parris Campbell, Britain Covey, Ainias Smith, Johnny Wilson

The last time we had a 53-man roster projection, DeVante Parker was on it. He has since retired. The only two locks on here are Brown and Smith but Campbell is the frontrunner to be the No. 3. For now, we have the Eagles keeping both Day 3 draft picks (Smith and Wilson) and Covey. Some are wondering if it’s worth keeping Covey if he’s just a punt returner but he was good enough last season to earn a full-time roster spot. John Ross is a great story but he hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2021 so we need to pump the brakes on all the excitement around him.

Out: John Ross, Joseph Ngata, Austin Watkins Jr., Shaquan Davis, Jacob Harris,

Tight end (3): Dallas Goedert, C.J. Uzomah, Grant Calcaterra

Goedert returns for Year 7 as the TE1 but his TE2 from the last couple years, Jack Stoll, is now in New York with the Giants. Uzomah is a 31-year-old veteran but he is the best blocking tight end of the group and makes sense in 12 personnel. That final spot — if they keep just three — could come down to Calcaterra vs. Albert O. Calcaterra had a nice spring so he’s on here for now.

Out: Albert Okwuegbunam, E.J. Jenkins, McCallan Castles

Offensive line (10): Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson, Mekhi Becton, Matt Hennessy, Trevor Keegan, Dylan McMahon, Fred Johnson

There’s a chance the Eagles don’t keep all 10 of these offensive linemen but unless Day 3 picks Keegan or McMahon really struggle, it makes sense to protect them. Becton makes the team as the sixth offensive lineman and possible backup at multiple positions. Fred Johnson is the 10th guy in but he’s not completely safe; neither is Hennessy. Also, keep an eye on Darian Kinnard this spring.

Out: Max Scharping, Brett Toth, Darian Kinnard, Anim Dankwah, Gottlieb Ayedze, Jason Poe, Lakin Vakalahi

Defensive tackle (5): Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Moro Ojomo, Marlon Tuipulotu

Hall, the UDFA out of Baylor, has a shot. But for now, these five feel right, although perhaps the Eagles continue to monitor this position after cuts. The top three are locks but Ojomo and Tuipulotu have a good shot to make the roster after them.

Out: PJ Mustipher, Gabe Hall, Thomas Booker

Edge (5): Bryce Huff, Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt

All five of these players are locks. Huff and Sweat are the starters, Graham and Smith are the top rotational players and Hunt was a third-round pick. The question is whether or not the Eagles keep a sixth. Patrick Johnson was the 54 guy on my roster because of his ability as a special teamer. He’s a tough cut.

Out: Patrick Johnson, Tarron Jackson, Terrell Lewis, Julian Okwara

Linebacker (5): Devin White, Nakobe Dean, Zack Baun, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Oren Burks

The last time we did a projection, Baun was listed with the edge players but now after seeing spring practices, he’s with the off-ball linebackers. It seems like he’s competing with Dean for a starting job. Trotter and Burks are the next backups and will need to be special teams contributors. Could Ben VanSumeren make the team over a guy like Burks? Maybe … but Burks’ experience at linebacker might give him the advantage at a position where the Eagles aren’t very strong.

Out: Ben VanSumeren, Brandon Smith

Cornerback (7): Darius Slay, Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Kelee Ringo, Isiah Rodgers, Josh Jobe, Eli Ricks

This position is now pretty deep after the Eagles drafted Mitchell and DeJean and got Rodgers back from suspension. Not to mention that Ringo and Ricks both had good rookie seasons. Keeping seven cornerbacks (really eight if you look below) is a lot so maybe there’s a trade to be worked out. For now, though, we’re keeping Jobe and Ricks at the bottom of the roster. Jobe makes the team for his ability as a gunner on the punt team.

Out: Zech McPhearson, Parry Nickerson, Tyler Hall, Mario Goodrich, Shon Stephens

Safety (3): C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Reed Blankenship, Avonte Maddox

Sydney Brown will be back at some point but my guess is he starts training camp on the Active/PUP list, which opens the door to his starting the season on the Reserve/PUP list. That would mean he misses the first four games. We’ll see if he’s able to come back before that this summer. We have Maddox listed with the safeties behind the starting two because he has that position flexibility. Bradberry was working with the safeties this spring even though we didn’t get to see it. Maybe he sticks on the roster but I still don’t believe he’ll be here. A guy like Mekhi Garner or Tristin McCollum could push for a roster spot but this is a position where Howie Roseman might not be quite finished.

PUP: Sydney Brown

Out: James Bradberry, Mekhi Garner, Andre’ Sam, Tristin McCollum

Specialists (3): Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, Rick Lovato

These guys are solidified this year. All three were given contract extensions after good years in 2023 and will get a chance to continue to work together.

