Eagles' A.J. Brown fined for role in scuffle with Marshon Lattimore

Eagles receiver A.J. Brown was fined for unnecessary roughness for his role in a scuffle with Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore in the NFC Championship Game last Sunday.

While Lattimore was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the field in the second quarter, he was not fined. The scuffle happened as Jalen Hurts got in the end zone on a Tush Push. The Eagles elected to take the penalty and go for a 2-point conversion but the attempt failed.

Brown was fined $11,255 for the unnecessary roughness for a facemask. During the dust-up, Brown pulled off Lattimore’s helmet.

There were also two other fines from the NFC Championship Game: Eagles DT Jalen Carter was fined $17,445 for unnecessary roughness (striking/kicking/kneeing). On the play, Carter took a hand to the face from Commanders center Tyler Biadasz and then hit him in the helmet. Biadasz left the game for one play. Carter was not penalized on the field.

And Commanders corner Benjamin St-Juste was fined $16,883 for a hip-drop tackle that brought down Will Shipley after a 57-yard gain in the fourth quarter. St-Juste was also not flagged on the field. Shipley got in the end zone a few plays later and the Eagles won 55-23 to advance to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

