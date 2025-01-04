Eagles activate Dallas Goedert, elevate 2 players for Sunday

Dallas Goedert is back just before the start of the playoffs.

The Eagles on Saturday activated their veteran starting tight end off of Injured Reserve after activating his practice window earlier in the week. Goedert has missed the last four games with a knee injury.

Goedert, who turned 30 on Friday, hasn’t played since injuring his knee against the Ravens back on Dec. 1. He said this week he wasn’t sure if the plan was for him to play in the regular season finale but he would be willing to if the Eagles decided to go that way.

Most of the Eagles’ starters will not play against the Giants in Week 18. Head coach Nick Sirianni is opting to give his team some rest because the Eagles are already locked into the No. 2 seed. Perhaps Goedert will see some action on Sunday.

The real news is that he’s back before the playoffs. The Eagles will host either the Packers or Commanders in the wild card round next weekend. There’s a strong likelihood the Eagles will have all 22 starters in that game.

Because of injuries, Goedert has been limited to just nine game this season. In those nine games, he has 38 catches for 441 yards and 2 touchdowns. His average of 49 yards per game is actually the third-highest of his NFL career.

The Eagles had a spot open on their 53-man roster after putting backup tight end C.J. Uzomah on IR earlier this week. The Eagles’ three tight ends are now Goedert, Grant Calcaterra and E.J. Jenkins.

In addition to activating Goedert on Saturday, the Eagles also elevated LB Dallas Gant and DE Charles Harris. Both will get playing time with many key players resting.

Because the Eagles didn’t elevate RB Tyrion Davis-Price, it appears the Eagles’ running backs in this game will be Kenny Gainwell and Will Shipley. Shipley is technically questionable as he returns from a concussion but the elevations make it seem likely he’ll be ready to play.

