Eagles activate Watkins' 21-day practice window from IR

The Eagles on Wednesday afternoon activated Quez Watkins’ 21-day practice window, which means the receiver could be nearing a return.

Watkins, 25, has been on IR since Oct. 14 with a hamstring injury. He has missed the last five games on IR and missed two earlier this season, also with a hamstring injury.

After starting Watkins’ practice window, the Eagles will have 21 days to make a decision: Either activate him to the 53-man roster or shut him down for the season.

In recent weeks, Watkins has been seen during practices on a side field catching passes from the JUGS machine and even stretching with his teammates. It was clear that he was nearing a return to practice.

It’s safe to say the 2023 season has not gone to plan for Watkins, who was hoping for a bounce back year. He has managed to play in just three games and has 4 catches for 21 yards.

But when he was healthy early in the season, Watkins was clearly the Eagles’ No. 3 receiver in the starting lineup with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. And even with Olamide Zaccheaus, Julio Jones and Britain Covey on the roster, there’s a chance Watkins could still be their best bet at WR3.

Neither Zaccheaus or Jones has solidified themselves as the clear-cut No. 3 option, although Jones played a season-high 32 snaps against the Chiefs and boasts a Hall of Fame resume.

The Eagles drafted Watkins in the sixth round out of Southern Mississippi in 2020 and he had a huge second season in 2021. In Nick Sirianni’s first year as Eagles’ head coach, Watkins had 43 catches for 647 yards. But last year was a disappointment and ended with a drop in the Super Bowl.

This is the final year of Watkins’ four-year rookie contract.

