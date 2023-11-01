Eagles add another Offensive Player of the Week award

It was Jalen Hurts’ turn to win a Player of the Week award.

The NFL on Wednesday named Hurts the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Commanders in a 38-31 win in Week 8.

Hurts, 25, on Sunday completed 73.6% of his passes for 319 yards, 4 touchdowns and a passer rating of 135.7.

Jalen Hurts on Sunday became just the third Eagles QB ever to complete 75% of his passes for 300+ yards and 4+ passing TDs in a game:



Hurts: 10/29/23 (at Commanders)

Nick Foles: 11/3/13 (at Raiders)

Donovan McNabb: 9/23/07 (vs. Lions)

McNabb: 9/18/05 (vs. 49ers) — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) October 30, 2023

This is the Eagles’ fifth Player of the Week award in the first eight weeks of the season:

Week 1: Jake Elliott NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Week 2: D’Andre Swift NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Week 4: Jake Elliott NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Week 7: A.J. Brown NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Week 8: Jalen Hurts NFC Offensive Player of the Week

This is the fifth Player of the Week award for the Eagles this season and Hurts’ third career Player of the Week award. He also won it in Weeks 12 and 13 last season.

What impressed offensive coordinator Brian Johnson about Hurts’ performance on Sunday?

“Well, I think we settled down,” Johnson said. “Obviously, we didn't have a great start. We went three-and-out on the first drive, which was not good but the cleanliness that he played with, the conviction that he played with, the accuracy, it was -- he played a really, really clean game. Guys did a great job of making plays. I thought our protection was outstanding. I thought the guys did a fantastic job of blocking their front four, which is a really, really good unit, and the guys played clean. The guys made plays it was good. It was a good effort.”

What made Hurts’ performance so impressive on Sunday was that he was clearly hobbled by a knee injury and wasn’t able to run. He did all of his damage as a passer from the pocket.

This season, Hurts has completed 68.4% of his passes for 2,140 yards, with 13 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

