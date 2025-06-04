Eagles add another undrafted receiver to 90-man roster

The Eagles on Wednesday signed undrafted rookie receiver Ife Adeyi, who was with the team on a tryout during rookie camp last month.

Adeyi becomes the third tryout player from rookie minicamp to be signed to the roster after WR Giles Jackson and OL Marcus Tate. The Eagles roster is now full at 91 (with the international exemption for Laekin Vakalahi.)

Adeyi (5-10, 175) played in 54 games over six seasons at Sam Houston State and finished his career with 164 catches for 2,312 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also had 36 rushing attempts for 306 yards and 4 touchdowns and also returned some punts and kicks.

While Adeyi is undersized, he does have blazing speed and showed off his physical abilities at his pro day.

Ife Adeyi is a WR prospect in the 2025 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.58 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 149 out of 3522 WR from 1987 to 2025.



Times unofficial.https://t.co/v0woy3D8Dh pic.twitter.com/jyyQq5rX3e — RAS.football (@MathBomb) March 25, 2025

With the addition of Adeyi, the Eagles now have 13 receivers on their expanded roster. For reference, the Eagles kept five receivers on their initial 53-man roster going into the 2024 season.