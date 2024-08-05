Eagles adding a veteran LB to bolster depth at the position

The Eagles are signing veteran linebacker Shaquille Quarterman, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday morning.

Quarterman, 26, played his first four years in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars, mostly on special teams.

Eagles are signing former Jaguars free-agent linebacker Shaquille Quarterman to a one-year contract, per source. pic.twitter.com/dHFlZNo39i — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 5, 2024

In total, Quarterman has played in 63 games without a single start. In 2023, he played just 8 snaps on defense and in his four seasons in Jacksonville played just 171.

But Quarterman was a major special teams contributor with the Jaguars playing over 200 special teams snaps in all four years of his rookie contract. The Jags took Quarterman out of Miami in the fourth round (No. 140 overall) back in the 2020 draft.

Back in May, Quarterman was with the Eagles at rookie camp on a tryout basis. He’s the second veteran tryout player from rookie camp to sign a contract with the Eagles, joining receiver John Ross.

The Eagles found themselves a little light at the linebacker position at Sunday’s practice. Oren Burks got hurt on Day 1 of training camp and has missed since then with a knee injury. And the Eagles on Sunday were without Brandon Smith, who has a concussion.

This summer, the Eagles have been using Devin White and Zack Baun as their primary starting linebackers but have been mixing in Nakobe Dean. On Sunday, rookie Jeremiah Trotter Jr. finally got some run with the first team. The only other off-ball linebacker on the roster is second-year pro Ben VanSumeren.

