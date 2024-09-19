Eagles announce date and details for 8th annual Autism Challenge fundraiser

The 2025 Eagles Autism Challenge, the centerpiece of the franchise’s fundraising efforts, will be held at and around the Linc on Saturday, May 25, the team announced Thursday.

This will be the eighth annual Eagles Autism Challenge, including a virtual event held in 2020.

The first seven raised more than $30 million to benefit institutions that research to study autism and provide care for those with autism. Last year’s Challenge, with 5,647 participants and 38,857 donations, set a record, raising $8.1 million.

The Eagles Autism Challenge, conceived and founded by Eagles owner Jeff Lurie, is a family-friendly one-day event that includes a 5K run or walk and 10- and 30-mile bike rides as well as various shorter events for kids.

The walks, runs and bike rides all finish inside the Linc at the 50-yard-line, where there are numerous activities for kids and families as well as opportunities to take photos with Eagles players.

“Through the stewardship of Jeffrey Lurie, this signature fundraising event benefiting the Eagles autism community has turned into a 365-days-a-year initiative raising millions of dollars for innovative autism research and care programs,” said Ryan Hammond, Executive Director, Eagles Autism Foundation.

“Along with our partners, we are grateful for our generous donors and passionate participants who come together year after year to turn autism awareness into action.”

Participants in either the run or bike ride are invited to a Kickoff Party at the Linc on May 16. All participants will also receive a commemorative t-shirt.

According to the Eagles, 125 research projects and community grants have been funded through the Eagles Autism Foundation’s fundraising efforts since the event’s inception.

For more information or to register, go to EaglesAutismChallenge.org. Those who register by Oct. 31 will have 50 percent of their registration fee waived using the code “earlybird25.”