Eagles at Buccaneers predictions for Week 4 of the NFL season

The Eagles (2-1) will travel to Tampa to face the Buccaneers (2-1) on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.

Let’s get to the predictions:

Reuben Frank (0-3)

Nothing has come easy for the Eagles this year. They needed a 16-play field goal drive late in the fourth quarter to put away the Packers in the opener. They gave up a 70-yard play in the final minutes to lose to the Falcons. They needed a miracle 61-yard Dallas Goedert catch and run with a minute left to finally get past the Saints. Going back to last year, they’ve now gone 14 straight games without getting a win by more than one possession. Tough way to go about your business. Tough way to win. I expect Sunday to be more of the same. The Eagles made huge strides on defense in New Orleans, but I’m not sure that means they have everything figured out. And they’ve shown they can move the ball even without their top receivers, but I’m not sure how sustainable that is. So I’m going to go with another close, relatively low-scoring game that won’t be decided until the final 47 seconds. Another big game for Saquon Barkley against the Bucs’ 25th-ranked run defense, an interception-free game for Jalen Hurts against a Bucs defense that has only two INTs all year. A touchdown for Jahan Dotson. And maybe even a few sacks from edge rushers against a team that ranks 31st in sacks allowed. It'll be close again, but the Eagles escape the Gulf Coast with a win and get to the bye 3-1.

Eagles 21, Buccaneers 20

Dave Zangaro (1-2)

The Eagles have struggled with the Bucs before and it won't be easy going into this game with a few key injuries. But they had an impressive win against the Saints last week and I think they will be able to handle the Bucs, who are even more banged up. Jalen Hurts has to protect the football better than he has through three games and he also has to handle the heavy blitzing defense of Todd Bowles. This will be a big test in that area but it seems like there are more built-in answers in the offense. The Bucs' defense has been pretty bad against the run and even if Vita Vea plays, the Eagles should be able to pick up yards on the ground. On the other side, keep an eye on the slot matchup against Chris Godwin, especially if it's Avonte Maddox in coverage. We saw Jalen Carter play great last week and he'll have an opportunity to wreck another game down in Tampa. I think he does.

Eagles 24, Buccaneers 18

Barrett Brooks (1-2)

When the Eagles’ schedule first came out, I remember saying the bye week was way too early in the season. Now, it can't come fast enough. The Birds are the walking wounded. They are limping into this week with some major injuries, with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Britain Covey all injured. Where will the passing game come from? OC Kellen Moore will have his work cut out for him this week. Will they be able to manufacture some offense? Can they win this game with their two best receivers out for Sunday? Moore will have to change up his personnel package to work with unconventional positions. Maybe he will open up more 21 personnel (2 RB, 1TE) or 12 personnel (1RB, 2 TE). This will make the run offense a threat to the Bucs, because it gives the run more blockers around the box and line of scrimmage (LOS).

Defensively, the Birds must continue the mindset established last week. Whip the guy in front of you. The D-line played on the Saints’ line of scrimmage all game. They penetrated on run plays and rushed from the interior on passing plays. The Eagles were dominant all game in the trenches, which helped the linebackers make plays and the defensive backs cover a lot better.

Eagles 28, Buccaneers 17

Mike Mulhern (2-1)

Raymond James Stadium has been a house of horrors for Jalen Hurts. Not only has he lost a pair of playoff games in the shadows of the pirate ship, but he also suffered defeat in the national championship game on that same field as a freshman at Alabama. The good news this time around is the Eagles seem to have a game plan to combat the blitzes that will surely be coming Hurts’ way. Plus, Todd Bowles’ defense is extremely banged up. The big question is who Hurts will have available to get the ball to. I would expect heavy doses of Dallas Goedert and Saquon Barkley once again and I’m betting Jahan Dotson makes his first real impact plays as an Eagle.

Vic Fangio found a way to shut down a Saints offense that was scoring better than 45 points per game heading into last week. His job should be easier on Sunday. Baker Mayfield has been under siege all season, having been sacked 13 times in just three games, and Tampa Bay’s rushing attack is near the bottom of the league. With Darius Slay looking like he hasn’t lost a step and Quinyon Mitchell playing like a future All-Pro, the Eagles have the pieces on the back end to matchup with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. The Birds head into the bye on a high.

Eagles 24, Buccaneers 20

