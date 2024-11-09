Eagles at Cowboys predictions for Week 10 of the NFL season

The Eagles (6-2) are traveling to North Texas to face the Dallas Cowboys (3-5) at AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Let’s get to the predictions:

Reuben Frank (3-5)

They haven’t won in Dallas since 2017. They haven’t swept the Cowboys since 2011. They haven’t won three in a row vs. the Cowboys since 2003 and 2004. Overall, the Eagles are 2-4 against the Cowboys under Nick Sirianni, 4-9 in their last 13 meetings and 9-15 the last 24 times they’ve met. It’s really time for the Eagles to put an end to all these streaks. They’re the better team, and it’s not even close. The Cowboys are 0-3 at home, their coach is on the hot seat, they’re starting backup QB Cooper Rush in place of injured Dak Prescott and they’re 7-point underdogs at home. The Eagles go into Dallas playing outstanding football on both sides of the ball. They’re 3rd in defense and 6th on offense facing a Cowboys team that’s 14th in offense and 27th in defense. You have to love the matchup between an Eagles rushing game averaging 175 yards vs. a Cowboys run defense allowing 148 yards. I wouldn’t be surprised if we look up the stats after the game and the Eagles have run the ball 50 times for 250 yards. That’s a winning formula. With Washington coming up on Thursday, you’d love to see the Eagles build a big lead and get the starters out of there early.

Eagles 30, Cowboys 20

Dave Zangaro (4-4)

Even with Dak Prescott, I think the Eagles are better than the Cowboys. But without him, I just can’t see Cooper Rush leading Dallas to a win. Sure, Rush has a lot of experience and has been in the NFL and with the Cowboys for a long time, but the Eagles’ defense has been great in the four games since the bye. This should be another opportunity for them to feast on an inferior opponent.

It’ll help the Cowboys to get back Micah Parsons but he’s just one guy of 11. The Eagles should be able to run the football against that Dallas defense and you still feel good about A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith against the Cowboys’ corners, especially if DaRon Bland isn’t ready to return. I don’t think this will be a very high scoring game but I don’t think it needs to be for the Eagles to leave AT&T Stadium with a convincing NFC East win ahead of a Thursday night showdown against the Commanders.

Eagles 24, Cowboys 13

Barrett Brooks (5-3)

It's personal! This is Dallas Week! The Eagles must enter the stadium with an attitude that this game is personal. It has to mean something more than just the next team on their schedule. Yes, it should be a big deal because it's a divisional opponent. They should remember how personal this game is.

The Eagles’ offense seems to be healthy headed into this week. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith practiced this week. And Jalen Hurts received a vet day to get a little more rest on that ankle (wink, wink). As long as the offense sticks to this identity they are developing of tough, physical football, this should be a demolition of the Cowboys. The best case scenario down in Dallas is to beat up on the Cowboys’ weak run defense, get a lead and rest some starters in the second half with the short week coming. Defensively, I expect pressure to be applied to Dallas QB Cooper Rush.

Eagles 33, Cowboys 17

Mike Mulhern (6-2)

Back in January, after another disastrous end to their season, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared his team “all-in” for the 2024 season. But instead of pushing his chips into the pot, Jones proceeded to fold every hand. The Cowboys made no major signings or trades and even moved down in the first round of the draft. Now they’re saddled with a 3-5 record and have the highest paid player in the NFL, Dak Prescott, set to land on IR.

Dallas has been embarrassed in front of the home fans three times season, and I think a fourth is coming on Sunday. Jalen Hurts will have his full compliment of weapons and an offensive coordinator in Kellen Moore who will be motivated to show his old bosses they made a mistake in firing him after the 2022 season. I don’t think Cooper Rush is going to be able to match points, especially against an Eagles defense that has been the best in the NFL over the last four weeks. The Eagles jump out early and get to pull the starters late to rest up for a first-place showdown with the Commanders on Thursday.

Eagles 33, Cowboys 13

