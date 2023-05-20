Eagles Autism Challenge raises $6.2 million, shatters record

The 6th annual Eagles Autism Challenge Saturday raised more than $6.2 million, more than $2 million more than last year’s record event.

Since its inception, the Autism Challenge has raised more than $22 million on more than 100,000 donations. All money raised goes to autism research and for grants to Philadelphia-area organizations devoted to autism.

The top fundraiser this year was Eagles center Jason Kelce, who single-handedly raised $110,570.

Despite rainy conditions, about 4,500 people participated in the various bike rides and the 5K walk and run around the Linc. Many others donated from around the country and around the world.

Many Eagles players, coaches and officials were on hand to participate and mingle with fans. The bike rides and 5K walk and run finish at the 50-yard-line inside the Linc, where fans can get pictures with Eagles players and several kid-friendly activities are held.

According to the Eagles, since its inception in May 2018, the Eagles Autism Challenge has funded 83 research projects and community grants to assist in treating and caring for individuals with autism and families affected by it.

The inaugural Eagles Autism Challenge in 2018 raised about $2 ½ million, and the second annual Challenge in 2019 raised about $3 ½ million. The virtual 2020 Eagles Autism Challenge raised more than $3 million, and the 2021 Challenge raised $2.7 million. Last year’s Challenge set a record at over $4.1 million, and this year’s set another record.

Fundraising for the 2023 Eagles Autism Challenge will continue through May 31, so that $6.2 million figure is expected to continue to rise. To donate or for more information, go to https://www.eaglesautismchallenge.org.

“Your participation is changing the future of autism,” Lurie told the runners, walkers and cyclists after the event Saturday. “We’re raising funds for innovative autism research and care programs so that every individual and family has the resources they need. With greater public awareness and advocacy, we can get there.

“It’s is inspiring to see how the Eagles Autism Foundation has rallied our global fan base around a common purpose and created meaningful connections. Some of us here today have a family member with autism. Some have autism or know someone who does. Some of you are Eagles fans and many of you just want to support our cause. We welcome you all into this incredible Eagles Autism Family.

"No matter who you are or where you come from, today is a day for our community to come together with our players and our coaches as an Eagles Autism Family. We're all crossing the same finish line at Lincoln Financial Field.

"None of this would be possible without each and every one of you. Thanks to our coaches, our players and our entire staff. You make this day very special for everyone.”

For more information on the Eagles Autism Challenge, contract info@eaglesautismchallenge.org.