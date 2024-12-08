Eagles' C.J. Garner-Johnson returns after being evaluated for concussion

Eagles starting safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson has returned against the Panthers after being evaluated for a concussion.

The play happened in the first quarter when Gardner-Johnson took some friendly fire from Tristin McCollum, who started in place of Reed Blankenship. Gardner-Johnson went inside after a trip to the medical tent but returned early in the second quarter.

Blankenship suffered a concussion last week in Baltimore and the Eagles are also without Sydney Brown (knee) in this game. So they really couldn't afford more injuries.

Gardner-Johnson was briefly replaced by Avonte Maddox, who has struggled some this year. Maddox began the season as the Eagles’ starting nickel corner but Cooper DeJean took over that role in Week 6. Since then, Maddox has been an extra defender in the dime package. He did get reps at safety in training camp.

The only other safety active for today’s game is practice squad elevation Andre’ Sam, who had never played in an NFL game before today.

On the first drive of the game, Gardner-Johnson had a huge hit on Panthers receiver Xavier Legette to cause an incompletion on third down to force a punt.