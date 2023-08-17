Eagles' Cleveland, Ojomo have movement in extremities after scary injuries

A couple of scary scenes unfolded Thursday night in the second half of the Eagles’ preseason game against the Browns. The stretcher was brought on the field for receiver Tyrie Cleveland and then later defensive tackle Moro Ojomo.

Both Cleveland and Ojomo were ruled out quickly with neck injuries. But the Eagles also announced that both have feeling in all their extremities.

The Eagles have dealt with several injuries tonight:

Moro Ojomo (neck) ruled out, movement in extremities.

Tyrie Cleveland (neck) ruled out, movement in extremities.

Zech McPhearson (ankle) ruled out.

Josh Andrews (ankle) ruled out.

Nolan Smith (shoulder) questionable to return.

Olamide Zaccheaus (shoulder) questionable to return.

On the first play, Cleveland landed on his helmet after attempting a leaping catch on a pass from Tanner McKee in the third quarter. Trainers placed Cleveland on a backboard and a stretcher before he was carted off the field.

The entire team gathers around the cart and Tyrie Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/ZmWr03b6fL — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) August 18, 2023

The former Broncos’ seventh-round pick has had a very good training camp and has really come on strong as of late. In the first preseason game, Cleveland was targeted 10 times and had 5 catches for 68 yards. And then Cleveland continued his strong play in the joint practices against the Browns. He caught an impressive touchdown on a fade route in the most competitive period of Tuesday’s fiery practice.

Before suffering the injury on Thursday night, Cleveland was targeted 3 times and had 1 catch for 4 yards.

Ojomo was injured in the fourth quarter. It looked like he took some friendly fire from one of his teammates.

They are getting a stretcher and a cart for Moro Ojomo 🙏 pic.twitter.com/dwjT5fMAQY — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 18, 2023

Ojomo was drafted in the seventh round out of Texas in the spring. He has had a very good training camp and a strong performance in the first two preseason games.

