Eagles clinch a playoff spot for 4th straight season 

There are still four games left in the 2024 regular season but the Eagles officially clinched a playoff berth on Sunday.

The Eagles had to win and then needed some help this weekend to punch their ticket into the postseason and they got the last domino to fall when the Cardinals lost to the Seahawks in the late afternoon game.

Entering the weekend, there were a few different scenarios that would give the Eagles a playoff berth. The one that ended up hitting was an Eagles win + a Lions win + losses from the Falcons and Cardinals.

Nick Sirianni has now led the Eagles to four consecutive playoff appearances in his four years as head coach. He is the second coach in franchise history to have three straight 11+ win teams.

This is the first time the Eagles have gone to the playoffs four years in a row since they went five years in a row from 2000-04 under Andy Reid. The Eagles also went for times in a row in 1978-1981 under Dick Vermeil.

The Eagles (11-2) are the fourth team to clinch a playoff spot this year, joining the Lions, Chiefs and Bills. The Eagles still have a shot at earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC but it looks more likely they’ll end up as the No. 2.

While the Eagles haven’t wrapped up the division just yet, they have a three-game lead over the second-place Commanders in the NFC East. The Eagles didn’t win pretty on Sunday but they did extend their winning streak to nine games.

