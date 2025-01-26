Trending
Live updates: Eagles and Commanders go head-to-head for NFC Championship crown

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field

By Brooke Destra

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 19: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks through the tunnel before the game against the Los Angeles Rams during the NFC Divisional Playoff at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

What to Know

  • The Eagles host the Commanders 3 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in the NFC Championship Game. The winner punches their ticket to New Orleans to face either the Bills or Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.
  • Eagles legend Nick Foles will serve as honorary captain for NFC Championship Game.
  • Where are the deep balls? Just exactly how freaking good is Quinyon Mitchell? Roob takes a look at that and more in his latest Eagles Observations.
  • NBC Sports Philadelphia has wall-to-wall coverage:
    •10:30 a.m. — Mission 59-Let's Fly
    •12:30 p.m. — Birds Huddle Gameday
    •1:30 p.m. — Eagles Pregame Live
    •Immediately following the game — Eagles Postgame Live

Follow along for live updates as the Eagles host the Commanders in the NFC Championship Game.

nfl playoffs
