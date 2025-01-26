Live updates: Eagles and Commanders go head-to-head for NFC Championship crown

What to Know
- The Eagles host the Commanders 3 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in the NFC Championship Game. The winner punches their ticket to New Orleans to face either the Bills or Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.
- Eagles legend Nick Foles will serve as honorary captain for NFC Championship Game.
- Where are the deep balls? Just exactly how freaking good is Quinyon Mitchell? Roob takes a look at that and more in his latest Eagles Observations.
- NBC Sports Philadelphia has wall-to-wall coverage:
•10:30 a.m. — Mission 59-Let's Fly
•12:30 p.m. — Birds Huddle Gameday
•1:30 p.m. — Eagles Pregame Live
•Immediately following the game — Eagles Postgame Live
Follow along for live updates as the Eagles host the Commanders in the NFC Championship Game.