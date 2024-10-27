Trending
Eagles news

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay limps off in 3rd quarter vs. Bengals

By Dave Zangaro

CINCINNATI — The Eagles will have to play the rest of this game without veteran cornerback Darius Slay.

He has been downgraded to out with a groin injury.

The 33-year-old cornerback has been playing through a knee injury and had to limp off the field in the third quarter during a Bengals scoring drive to make the game 17-17.

In his place, backup Isaiah Rodgers is manning the left corner spot opposite rookie Quinyon Mitchell.

After getting hurt on a play that was eventually ruled an incompletion upon review, Slay tried to stay in the game but then had to limp off. He spent some time in the blue medical tent before walking very gingerly into the tunnel toward the Eagles’ locker room.

Meanwhile, tight end Jack Stoll suffered an injury on the first drive of the third quarter but was able to return to the game. That’s a big deal because the Eagles have just two tight ends active in this game. Losing one of them would take away the ability to run the 12 personnel package.

Philadelphia Eagles

