Eagles-Cowboys player matchups to watch in Week 9

The Eagles (7-1) will host the rival Dallas Cowboys (5-2) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday afternoon.

Let’s get to the matchups:

Eagles’ slot options vs. CeeDee Lamb

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Cowboy’s top receiver is Lamb, who is off to a really nice start with 46 catches for 633 yards and 3 touchdowns. And he’s coming off his best performance of the year, when he caught 12 passes for 158 yards and 2 touchdowns. Lamb had a big game in Week 16 against the Eagles last year with 10 catches for 120 yards and 2 touchdowns.

And it’s worth noting that Lamb plays a ton from the slot. This season, 230 of his 361 offensive snaps (63.7%) have come inside, per ProFootballFocus. That’s especially notable because of how many different nickel cornerbacks the Eagles have cycled through this season.

In the summer, they lost backup slot cornerback Zech McPhearson to an Achilles tear and then early in the season, starter Avonte Maddox tore his pec and needed surgery. So that created a rotating door of Mario Goodrich, Bradley Roby, Sydney Brown, Eli Ricks and Sydney Brown. Last week, the Eagles rotated Ricks and Brown. Veteran Bradley Roby hasn’t practiced yet this week so it seems like they’ll be without him in this game.

Eagles’ secondary vs. Dak Prescott

In 11 starts in his career against the Eagles, Prescott has an 8-3 record with 19 touchdowns, 8 interceptions an da passer rating of 98.9. The Cowboys haven’t lost a game against the Eagles with Prescott since the 2019 season.

Prescott is playing well this season. He has led the Cowboys to a 5-2 record and has completed a career-high 71% of his passes with 10 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. His interception rate of 2.3% is 16th in the league after he threw 15 in 12 games last season and had an interception rate of 3.8. Prescott will still throw some passes that can be picked off but he has been more careful with the football this season.

“He's throwing the ball on point to where the offensive structure is asking him to throw the ball, so he's doing a good job,” Eagles DC Sean Desai said. “Then, the one thing you can't ever sleep on him, we learned this a long time ago and you guys have seen it way more than me, his legs. He can still create plays and make plays from a scramble position as a thrower and a runner, so he's playing at a high level.”

The Eagles were shredded last week by Sam Howell and the Commanders’ offense, led by Sam Howell, who threw for a tad under 400 yards. Overall, the Eagles have the No. 26-ranked pass defense in the NFL but we’ve seen them shut down a high-powered attack when they faced Miami and they’re hopefully about to find some stability on the back end.

Eagles’ DL vs. Cowboys’ OL

The strength of the Eagles’ defense is undoubtedly the defensive line, which is extremely talented and deep, boasting Fletcher Cox, Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis and Milton Williams in the middle and Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham on the edge.

“I think, No. 1, just the volume of rushers,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said. “I think the depth is excellent. Anytime you’re able to rotate and have a pattern of substitution and don’t feel you really lose a lot, that’s a real credit to the personnel makeup of a team. The interior, the size, their ability to play with vision to both the quarterback and the running back.”

While the Eagles’ D-line has the ability to take over games, this is a good Cowboys offensive line. From left to right: Tyron Smith, Tyler Smith, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, Terrence Steele.

While Tyron Smith missed last week’s game with a stinger and his replacement Chuma Edoga was carted off the field, the Cowboys think Smith might be back for this Eagles game. If he isn’t, then it could be a huge opportunity for Josh Sweat, who rushes off that side.

Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata vs. Micah Parsons

Not to take anything away from DeMarcus Lawrence or Dorance Armstrong Jr. and the rest of that Dallas front, but the number to circle on Sunday is 11. Micah Parsons is an absolute monster.

Parsons, 24, has played in 40 games in the NFL and has 32 1/2 sacks. That’s the ninth most ever for a player in his first 40 games:

1. Reggie White: 50

2. Aldon Smith: 40

3. Shawne Merriman: 38 1/2

4. Derrick Thomas: 37 1/2

5. Von Miller: 35

6. Anthony Smith: 34 1/2

7. Jevon Kearse: 34

8. Myles Garrett: 33 1/2

9. Micah Parsons: 32 1/2

10. Leslie O’Neal: 32

And it’s worth pointing out that early in Parsons’ career, he wasn’t strictly an edge rusher. He was playing a lot off-ball linebacker, which makes his sack totals even more impressive.

Parsons rushes from both sides of the line, which means he’ll be facing both Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata, who are both playing at an extremely high level this season. They are probably the best tackle duo in the NFL, but Parsons is a huge test.

A.J. Brown vs. Cowboys’ corners

It wasn’t much of a surprise this week when Brown was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for his 700-yard October. He has gone over 125 yards in six consecutive weeks:

Week 8 at Commanders: 8 catches, 130 yards, 2 TDs

Week 7 vs. Dolphins: 10 catches, 137 yards, 1 TD

Week 6 at Jets: 7 catches, 131 yards

Week 5 at Rams: 6 catches, 127 yards

Week 4 vs. Commanders: 9 catches, 175 yards, 2 TDs

Week 3 at Buccaneers: 9 catches, 131 yards

Obviously, the Eagles’ offense is more than just Brown. But he’s been so great recently, we have to single him out. At some point, teams are going to just double him and that will give opportunity to DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert and others. But until a team takes Brown away, keep getting him the ball.

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is out for the year but they’re getting high-level play from Stephon Gilmore and DaRon Bland.

D’Andre Swift vs. Cowboys’ run defense

The Eagles haven’t been running the ball very effectively recently, averaging just 61.3 yards per game on the ground the last three weeks, but they should have some opportunity against the Cowboys on Sunday.

The Cowboys this season are the No. 18 run defense in the NFL and have given up 4.1 yards per carry. Dallas was also not a very good run defense last year; they were 22nd and gave up 4.4 yards per carry.

You might remember that in the Week 6 win over the Cowboys last season, the Eagles rushed for 136 yards. In the fourth quarter of that game, the Eagles went on a 13-play drive that took 7:37 off the clock and capped it with a touchdown to put them up 26-17, which ended up being the final score. Ten of those 13 plays were runs.

Eagles kick coverage vs. KaVontae Turpin

Turpin has been a really good returner during his short NFL career. The former USFL receiver have found a home with the Cowboys. The Eagles have to be wary of him on Sunday.

“He's as dynamic as I've seen in a long time,” Eagles special teams coordinator Michael Clay said. “Really dangerous with the ball. Whenever he touches it, you have got to be sure that you get everybody locked in to get him down. He's kind of short in stature but he's explosive, he can break through tackles. I don't know if there's a comp for the explosiveness he has. He can stretch coverage and put his feet in the ground at full speed and make you miss.”

The 27-year-old was a Pro Bowler in 2022 and has carved out a really nice role as a return man. He has averaged 9.4 yards per punt return and 25.0 yards per kick return in his career. As a kick returner, Turpin is up to 28.4 yards per return this season and has a long of 63 yards.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube