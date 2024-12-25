Live updates: Battle of the backups for Eagles-Cowboys as Birds look to clinch NFC East

What to Know The Eagles (12-3) host the Cowboys (7-8) Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field.

With a win today, the Eagles would lock up the NFC East crown and sweep the Cowboys for the first time in 13 years.

The Eagles will face a different Cooper Rush in this critical Cowboys rematch.

Speaking of quarterbacks: Jalen Hurts was ruled out of the Week 17 matchup Friday, still in the NFL's concussion protocol. Kenny Pickett, who will take his place, is preparing for his first start in over a year.

This is the second and final time the Eagles will wear their kelly green uniforms in 2024. They were last worn November 3 in the Eagles' 28-23 win over the Jaguars.

The Eagles' defense struggled in last week's fourth quarter against the Commanders. Will they be able to rebound today?

Coverage begins 12:00 p.m. ET with Eagles Pregame Live on NBC Sports Philadelphia, with Postgame live airing immediately once the game goes final.

Follow along for live updates as the Eagles look to clinch the NFC East with a win over the Cowboys.