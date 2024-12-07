Eagles place Dallas Goedert on Injured Reserve with knee injury

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, who missed three games earlier this year with a hamstring injury, is headed for Injured Reserve with a knee injury and will miss at least four more games.

The news was first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Goedert got hurt in the fourth quarter of the Eagles’ win over the Ravens last weekend. He’ll be eligible to return for the Eagles’ final regular-season game against the Giants on Jan. 5.

It’s the latest in a series of injury setbacks for Goedert, who will have missed 22 games because of injuries since 2020 by the time he’s eligible to return.

When healthy, Goedert is one of the NFL’s best tight ends. Since 2019, he’s averaged 49 yards per game, 8th-highest of all NFL tight ends during that span. His 8.7 yards per target are 2nd-highest (behind George Kittle), and his 11.8 yards per catch are 9th-highest.

He’s one of only 13 tight ends in history with over 300 catches, over 11.7 yards per catch and over 43 yards per game. His 345 catches since 2018 are most by any Eagle.

Goedert, the Eagles’ 2nd-round pick in 2018, is signed through 2025 and turns 30 next month. He has an $11.81 million cap hit in 2025 but would only count $11.1 million in dead money if the Eagles do decide to move on from him after this season.

With Goedert unavailable for the foreseeable future, the Eagles signed tight end E.J. Jenkins off their practice squad to the 53-man roster. Jenkins will join projected starter Grant Calcaterra and veteran C.J. Uzomah – signed off the practice squad on Wednesday – as the third tight end on the active roster.

Jenkins, an undrafted 1st-year pro, is out of game-day call-ups. He’s played in three games this year – Packers, Falcons and Jaguars – with 16 offensive snaps and 23 on special teams. He doesn’t have any career catches.

Uzomah, a 10-year vet, has 192 career receptions for 1,881 yards and 16 touchdowns. He’s played 39 offensive snaps and 13 on special teams in three games this year and also doesn’t have a catch.

Calcaterra, the Eagles’ 5th-round pick in 2022, has 17 catches for 216 yards this year but hasn’t caught a pass in the Eagles’ last four games. He’s played 498 offensive snaps and 74 on special teams this year.

The Eagles could certainly use Goedert in the postseason. His 35 career postseason catches are 2nd-most in franchise history – Chad Lewis had 38 - and he ranks seventh in franchise history with 347 postseason receiving yards. Only Harold Carmichael has had more postseason touchdown catches. Carmichael had six, Goedert has three.

Since 2018, Goedert’s rookie year, only Travis Kelce has more postseason receptions than Goedert.

