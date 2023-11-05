Eagles' Dallas Goedert suffers forearm injury vs. Cowboys

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 01: Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a first down reception during the third quarter against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on October 01, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert suffered a forearm injury in the third quarter against the Cowboys and, after initially being listed as questionable to return, has been ruled out.

After getting off the field, Goedert went directly into the tunnel and made his way to the X-ray room at Lincoln Financial Field.

The injury happened on the end of a 28-yard catch-and-run on the Eagles’ scoring drive that put them up 28-17. It looked like Goedert’s right arm got trapped and he came down on it awkwardly. It was hanging by his side as he walked into the tunnel.

In this game, Goedert has 3 catches on 4 targets for 50 yards. The 28-yarder where he suffered the injury was his long of the afternoon.

Coming into Sunday, Goedert this season had 35 catches for 360 yards and 2 touchdowns in eight games.

Remember, third-string tight end Grant Calcaterra missed this game with a concussion suffered against the Commanders last week. The Eagles are down to Jack Stoll and Albert Okwuegbunam as their two tight ends for the rest of the game.