Eagles' Darius Slay ruled out vs. Rams with concussion

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Eagles cornerback Darius Slay has been ruled out in the third quarter with a concussion.

Slay, 33, was injured on the Rams’ first drive of the second half.

Slay was replaced by veteran Isaiah Rodgers, who was targeted on a 3rd-and-16 pass to Puka Nacua. Rodgers had tight coverage on the play but the ref ruled DPI, which set up a touchdown for the Rams.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

During this season, Rodgers has been called upon several times in relief of Slay, who has dealt with several injuries.

In the first quarter, Slay had to leave for one play when he and Reed Blankenship collided while trying to make a tackle on Rams running back Kyren Williams on the first drive of the game. The two Eagles’ defenders collided as Williams went for a 23-yard gain.

Isaiah Rodgers replaced Slay and Tristin McCollum replaced Blankenship but both starters returned for the next drive.

On his very first defensive snap of the game, Rodgers forced a fumble that was recovered by Nakobe Dean. It was just his second forced fumble in his NFL career.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube