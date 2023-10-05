Eagles down a couple DTs for 2nd straight day of practice

The Eagles were back on the practice field Thursday afternoon but they were without six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.

Cox (back) missed his second straight practice and is in danger of missing Sunday’s game against the Rams in Los Angeles.

Earlier this week, Cox had an epidural in his back, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. If Cox misses any time, the Eagles don’t expect it to be more than just one week, Rapoport reported.

In addition to Cox, the Eagles were also without rotational defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps) for the second straight day. If the Eagles are without Cox and Tuipulotu this week, they’ll have Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Kentavius Street and Moro Ojomo at the defensive tackle position.

While the Eagles were missing a couple defensive tackles, the good injury news was that punt returner Britain Covey (concussion) returned to practice. There’s a chance he could clear the NFL’s concussion protocol by Sunday.

Safety Sydney Brown (hamstring), who was limited to start the week, was back on the practice field on Thursday. So were S Justin Evans (neck) and WR Quez Watkins (hamstring), who were full participants to start the week.

Right guard Cam Jurgens (foot) missed his second straight day of practice. Head coach Nick Sirianni said Jurgens is week-to-week so he’s going to miss some time. Jurgens was in a walking boot in the locker room on Wednesday.

Without Jurgens, the Eagles are going to start veteran Sua Opeta at right guard against the Rams and Aaron Donald.

