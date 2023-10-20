Eagles down a couple of starters in secondary vs. Dolphins

The Eagles will be without starting safety Reed Blankenship (ribs) and starting nickel cornerback Bradley Roby (shoulder) when they host the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

Both Blankenship and Roby were ruled out on Friday afternoon with injuries they suffered in the Eagles’ 20-14 loss to the Jets last Sunday.

But those are the only two players on the active roster who have been ruled out for this game.

That means that Lane Johnson (ankle), Jalen Carter (ankle), DeVonta Smith (hamstring), Dallas Goedert (groin), Darius Slay (knee), Sydney Brown (hamstring) and the rest of the players who were on the injury report this week are expected to play.

The big one there is obviously Johnson. The Eagles always seem to play much better with their All-Pro right tackle on the field. Johnson left in the first quarter against the Jets but was a full participant by Friday’s practice.

The Eagles will also get Carter and Slay back after they both missed the Jets game in Week 6. Those are two of their better players. Having Slay back to face the high-flying Dolphins will be a big deal.

Meanwhile, Dolphins starting cornerback Xavien Howard (groin) and starting center Connor Williams (groin) are questionable. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee), who returned to practice this week was ruled out a few days ago.

