Trending
Eagles news

Eagles down a couple of starters in secondary vs. Dolphins

Here's the Eagles' final injury report of Week 7 before they host the Dolphins on Sunday night.

By Dave Zangaro

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

The Eagles will be without starting safety Reed Blankenship (ribs) and starting nickel cornerback Bradley Roby (shoulder) when they host the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

Both Blankenship and Roby were ruled out on Friday afternoon with injuries they suffered in the Eagles’ 20-14 loss to the Jets last Sunday.

But those are the only two players on the active roster who have been ruled out for this game.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

That means that Lane Johnson (ankle), Jalen Carter (ankle), DeVonta Smith (hamstring), Dallas Goedert (groin), Darius Slay (knee), Sydney Brown (hamstring) and the rest of the players who were on the injury report this week are expected to play.

The big one there is obviously Johnson. The Eagles always seem to play much better with their All-Pro right tackle on the field. Johnson left in the first quarter against the Jets but was a full participant by Friday’s practice.

The Eagles will also get Carter and Slay back after they both missed the Jets game in Week 6. Those are two of their better players. Having Slay back to face the high-flying Dolphins will be a big deal.

NFL

Jalen Hurts 8 hours ago

Eagles' Hurts, Dolphins' Tagovailoa set to face off for 1st time since being teammates

Eagles blog 10 hours ago

Why Eagles brought back Josiah Scott to secondary this week

Meanwhile, Dolphins starting cornerback Xavien Howard (groin) and starting center Connor Williams (groin) are questionable. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee), who returned to practice this week was ruled out a few days ago.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts: 
Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSSWatch on YouTube

This article tagged under:

Eagles news
Share
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us