Eagles down a starting offensive lineman in 2nd half vs. Commanders

The Eagles are down a starting offensive lineman in the second half against the Commanders.

Starting right guard Cam Jurgens (foot) has been ruled out after initially being listed as questionable. He has been replaced by Sua Opeta. Jurgens wasn't even on the sideline to begin the second half.

Jurgens, 24, made the fourth start of his career on Sunday afternoon. He dealt with a groin injury during the week but didn’t get a game status and was able to start. Jurgens has played quite well at right guard to begin this season.

Opeta, 27, is an experienced backup. He has played 28 games with 4 starts in his NFL career after signing with the Eagles as a UDFA out of Weber State in 2019.

Here’s the Eagles’ line right now: Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Opeta, Lane Johnson

During training camp, Jurgens won the starting right guard job pretty early. Rookie Tyler Steen got a lot of second-team reps at right guard this summer but has been inactive for all four games so far this season.

The Eagles’ other offensive linemen available for this game are Jack Driscoll and Fred Johnson.