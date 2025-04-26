Eagles add cornerback depth with Mac McWilliams in 5th round

Howie Roseman continued adding defensive depth to the roster Saturday, selecting Central Florida cornerback Mac McWilliams with the 145th overall pick in the fifth round.

The Eagles have now selected four players, and all four have been on the defensive side of the football. This is the first time since 2010 their first four picks have been defensive players. That year, they drafted Brandon Graham in the first round, Nate Allen in the second round, Daniel Te’o-Nesheim in the third and Trevard Lindley, Keenan Clayton and Mike Kafka in the fourth.

This is the first time they haven’t taken an offensive player in the first 150 picks since 1977, when the first offensive player they drafted was Wilbert Montgomery at No. 154 overall.

Since 2022, Roseman has selected 19 players in the first five rounds, and 14 of them have been defensive players.

The Eagles drafted McWilliams with one of two picks they received earlier Saturday in a trade with the Jets.

McWilliams, 5-10, 190, began his college career at Alabama-Birmingham and then spent last season at Central Florida.

He had one interception, 23 pass deflections, six tackles for loss, a forced fumble and 101 tackles in 31 games at UAB and two pass breakups, seven tackles for loss, one forced fumble and 32 tackles in 11 games this past season for Central Florida. He had a 78-yard pick-6 in a 59-0 season-opening win over Alabama A&M in September.

McWilliams, probably best suited for the slot in the NFL, enters a cornerback room in transition following the departures of Isaiah Rodgers, Darius Slay and Avonte Maddox.

Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell are starters, Kelee Ringo and Aodree’ Jackson will likely compete for the second outside spot and Eli Ricks and A.J. Woods are also in the mix for backup spots.

McWilliams is the first player the Eagles have drafted from Central Florida since defensive end Greg Jefferson in the third round in 1995.