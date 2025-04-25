Trending
2025 NFL Draft

Social media reacts to Eagles' selection of Jihaad Campbell

The reviews are in on Howie's latest draft move.

By Dan Roche

NBC Universal, Inc.

Eagles fans who stayed up late last night to hang on to NFL Draft coverage were rewarded with another bold move from GM Howie Roseman, as the Birds traded up one spot to #31 to draft Alabama linebacker and Gloucester Township native Jihaad Campbell.

While Roseman drafting an Alabama alum surprises no one, it was the first time the Eagles tabbed a LB with their first-round pick since 1979.

As always on draft night, the reaction came quickly. Let’s take a look at how those on social media reacted to Campbell going to the Super Bowl champs.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Eagles Draft

Eagles analysis

Is he a linebacker? An edge rusher? Here's how the Eagles see Jihaad Campbell

2025 NFL Draft

Eagles trade up to add offensive weapon in latest mock draft

This article tagged under:

2025 NFL DraftEagles blog
Share
Dashboard
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us