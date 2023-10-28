Eagles elevate Julio Jones from practice squad again

LANDOVER, Md. — The Eagles on Saturday afternoon elevated wide receiver Julio Jones for their game against the Commanders on Sunday.

Jones, 34, made his Eagles debut last Sunday against the Dolphins.

This week, Jones was the only Eagles player elevated from the practice squad. He has one more elevation left before the Eagles (6-1) will be forced to add Jones to their 53-man roster.

In his Eagles debut last week, Jones was targeted one time and had one catch for 3 yards. He played 16 total snaps.

The future Hall of Famer played 10 games for the Buccaneers last season and had 24 catches for 299 yards and 2 touchdowns. The Eagles obviously have a strong duo of starting receivers in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Olamide Zaccheaus has been the No. 3 receiver since Quez Watkins (hamstring) has been on IR. But Jones could wrestle that role away.

With 904 catches and 13,632 receiving yards, Jones is the NFL’s active leader in receptions and receiving yards.

The Eagles enter this game against the Commanders relatively healthy. The only player on the 53-man roster who was ruled out for this game is nickel cornerback Bradley Roby, who also missed last week with a shoulder injury.

Nose tackle Jordan Davis (hamstring) is listed as questionable after suffering his injury during Thursday’s practice. If Davis can’t play, the Eagles still have six healthy defensive tackles on there roster with Fletcher Cox, Jalen Carter, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu, Kentavius Street and Moro Ojomo.

